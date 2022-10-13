SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Championship Week, Match 19

Scotland XI (SCO-XI) will lock horns with Italy (ITA) in the 19th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Scotland XI have won two out of their six matches and are fourth in the points table. Italy, on the other hand, have won only one out of their six matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings.

The last time the two teams met, Scotland XI defeated Italy by 25 runs.

SCO-XI vs ITA Match Details

The 19th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 13. The match is set to take place at 09:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO-XI vs ITA, European Cricket Championship, Championship Week, Match 19

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

SCO-XI vs ITA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval offers a great batting track, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 121

Average second-innings score: 145

SCO-XI vs ITA Form Guide

SCO-XI: W-L-L-L-W

ITA: L-L-L-W-L

SCO-XI vs ITA probable playing 11s for today’s match

SCO-XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SCO-XI Probable playing 11

Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Taimoor Ahmed, Christopher McBride, Kess Sajjad, Callum Garden, Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Bradley Currie.

ITA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ITA Probable playing 11

Zain Naqvi, Pidusha Fernando, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Rajmani Sandhu, Anik Ahmed, Crishan Kalugamage, Sikandar Abbas, Roshan Silva, Jagmeet Singh, Hasan Ali.

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Callum Garden (14 matches, 187 runs, Strike rate: 176.41)

Garden has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 187 runs in 14 matches at a great strike rate of 176.41. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Baljit Singh (16 matches, 256 runs, Strike rate: 196.92)

Baljit has been leading his side from the front, having scored 256 runs in 16 matches at an amazing strike rate of 196.92.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jack Jarvis (15 matches, 406 runs and 16 wickets, Strike rate: 230.68 and Economy rate: 9.07)

Jarvis has been in red-hot form with both the bat and ball this season. He has amassed 406 runs and scalped 16 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate and economy rate of 230.68 and 9.07, respectively.

Top Bowler Pick

Jagmeet Singh (16 matches, 21 wickets, Economy rate: 7.32)

Jagmeet has been one of the best bowlers in the European Cricket Championship. He has taken 21 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.32.

SCO-XI vs ITA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Amir Sharif

Sharif has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball this season. He has amassed 269 runs and scalped four wickets in 15 matches.

Jack Jarvis

Jack has smashed 406 runs and picked up 16 wickets in 15 matches. He can be an excellent multiplier choice for your side.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jack Jarvis and 16 wickets in 15 matches Jagmeet Singh 21 wickets in 16 matches Baljit Singh 256 runs in 16 matches Callum Garden 187 runs in 14 matches Jack Hogarth 17 wickets in 14 matches

SCO-XI vs ITA match expert tips

Jack Jarvis could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the SCO-XI vs ITA game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Callum Garden

Batters: Liam Naylor, Baljit Singh (vc), Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Jack Jarvis (c)

Bowlers: Adrian Neill, Jagmeet Singh, Jack Hogarth

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

SCO-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zain Naqvi

Batters: Liam Naylor, Baljit Singh, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Christopher McBride, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif (vc), Jack Jarvis (c)

Bowlers: Adrian Neill, Jagmeet Singh, Alasdair Evans

