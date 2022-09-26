SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group C

Scotland XI (SCO-XI) will take on Malta (MAL) in the fifth game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday (September 26). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 prediction.

This will be the second game of the campaign for both Scotland and Malta, who will both play earlier in the day too. Scotland will take on France, while Malta will be up against Luxembourg.

With Amar Sharma, Basil George, Varun Prasath, and Samuel Stanislaus among their ranks, Malta will start as the favourite against a young inexperienced Scotland side.

SCO-XI vs MAL, Match Details, ECC T10

The fifth game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Scotland-XI and Malta will be played on September 26 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain at 11:00 pm IST.

Match: SCO-XI vs MAL, Match 5, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 26, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

SCO-XI vs MAL, Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one and is conducive to batters. However, pacers could find some movement with the new ball. A total of around 140 could be a challenging one here.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 135

Average 2nd innings score: 105

SCO-XI vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland XI: N/A

Malta: N/A

SCO-XI vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Scotland XI injury/team news

No major injury concern

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI

Angus Guy (wk), Uzzair Shah, Alex Hinkley, Ben Davidson, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad (c), Liam Naylor, Jack Hogarth, Lewis Odonnel

Malta injury/team news

No major injury concern

Malta Probable Playing XI

Gaurav Maithani (wk), Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora, Bilal Khan, Suhrid Roy, Justin Shaju, Varun Prasath

SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gaurav Maithani (179 runs in nine games; Average: 25.57)

Maithani has collected 179 runs in nine innings and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He's expected to play a key role in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Samuel Stanislaus (340 runs in 25 T20I games; Average: 18.90)

He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Malta, scoring 340 runs at a strike rate of 101.80 in 25 games. That makes him a must-have in your SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Basil George (524 runs & one wicket in 22 T20I games; Average: 24.90)

George has looked impressive in this shorter format, scoring 534 runs at an outstanding average of 24.90 and taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 in 22 games. He could be a valuable pick in your SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (17 wickets in 25 games; Average: 16.82)

Bilal is a top bowler for his team and can also contribute with the bat. He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.95, making him an absolute must-have in your SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

SCO-XI vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Azeem Sathi

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has consistently delivered on all fronts. He has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 136.30 and has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97 in 17 games, making him a good captaincy pick for this game.

Justin Shaju

Shaju is a decent right-arm fast bowler who likes to bowl wicket to wicket. He has taken seven wickets in 10 T20I games, making him an excellent vice-captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats (T20I) Alex Hinkley 64 runs in one game Amar Sharma 22 wickets & 160 runs in 29 games Suhrid Roy One wicket in two games Bikram Arora 683 runs & 15 wickets in 33 games Eldhose Mathew 21 runs in three games

SCO-XI vs MAL match expert tips match 5th, ECC T10

Varun Prasath is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team thus far. He has scored 722 runs at a strike rate of 150.70 and taken 30 wickets at an economy rate of 7.97 in 30 T20I games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5th, Head To Head League

SCO-XI vs MAL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Angus Guy

Batters: Uzzair Shah, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath

All-Rounders: Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Kess Sajjad, Justin Shaju, Bilal Khan

SCO-XI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5th, Grand League

SCO-XI vs MAL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Angus Guy

Batters: Uzzair Shah, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath

All-Rounders: Basil George, Bikram Arora, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Liam Naylor, Justin Shaju, Bilal Khan

