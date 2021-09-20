SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers OD, Match 2

Match number 2 of the Under-19 CWC Europe Qualifiers OD 2021 has Scotland Under-19 (SCO-Y) taking on Jersey Under-19 (JER-Y) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Monday.

Scotland, who head into the tournament as one of the favorites, will look to live up to expectations and emerge victorious today. However, they face a resourceful Jersey side who are well and truly capable of flipping the script and pulling off an upset in this much-awaited game in Almeria.

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO-Y XI

Tomas Mackinstosh, Ruaridh McIntyre, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Sam Elstone, Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet, Chris Cole, Lyle Robertson and Charlie Tear

JER-Y XI

Pat Gouge, James Sunley, George Richardson, Dylan Kotedia, Josh Lawrenson, Robbie Forrest, Robin Carnegie, Asa Tribe, Toby Britton, Jamie Watling and Will Perchard

Match Details

SCO-Y vs JER-Y, Match 2, U-19 CWC Europe Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: 20th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Manga is a good one to bat on with the bowlers in for a tough time at the venue. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers, who will have to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. As the match progresses, the pitch might get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with wickets in hand being crucial in this game.

Today’s SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tomas Mackintosh: Tom Mackintosh is one of Scotland's best batters, with the wicketkeeper coming into the tournament on the back of some good form. Having spent time at Durham Cricket Academy, Mackintosh has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in his class and should be a good pick for your SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

James Sunley: Jersey's James Sunley is a technically sound batsman who is expected to have a big say in the middle overs. Capable of shifting gears at will, Sunley is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Josh Lawrenson: One of Jersey's best prospects, Josh Lawrenson has already featured for the national side and is an adept top-order batsman. Handy with his off-spin in the middle overs, Lawrenson is bound to be a popular pick in most SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Jamie Cairns: Jamie Cairns is an adept left-arm orthodox spinner who comes into the tournament in decent form. His accuracy and guile is a vital asset for Scotland in the middle overs, making him a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 prediction team

Sam Elstone (SCO-Y)

Jamie Cairns (SCO-Y)

Josh Lawrenson (JER-Y)

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Mackintosh, G Richardson, J Sunley, M Majeed, R McIntyre, J Lawrenson, R Khan, S Elstone, A Tribe, C Peet and J Cairns

Captain: J Lawrenson. Vice-captain: T Mackintosh

SCO-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Mackintosh, G Richardson, J Sunley, J Jarvis, R McIntyre, J Lawrenson, R Khan, S Elstone, T Britton, C Peet and J Cairns

Captain: T Mackintosh. Vice-captain: S Elstone

Edited by Samya Majumdar