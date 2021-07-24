SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Series T20 2021 Match

Scorchers Women will square off against Typhoons Women in a Group A encounter of the Women’s Super Series T20 2021 at Woodvale Road in Eglinton on Sunday.

Scorchers Women have been dominant this season. Be it the 50-over format or T20 cricket, they have been in top form. In the seven-match 50-over series, Scorchers Women won 4-1, with two other games being washed out. While the Typhoons Women's batting unit has flattered to deceive, Scorchers Women have been clinical with both the bat and ball.

This is the third T20 game of the series. While the first fixture was washed out, Scorchers Women produced a commanding performance in the second. They scored 143/7 before bowling Typhoons Women out for a mere 57. Scorchers Women will undoubtedly start Sunday's game as favorites.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Leah Paul, Caoimhe McCann, Jenny Sparrow, Ashlee King, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Coulter Reilly

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (c & wk), Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Maria Kerrison

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Date and Time: July 25th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodvale Road, Eglinton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Woodvale Road in Eglinton is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there will be something in it for everybody. While the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the spinners may get some turn as well as the match progresses. A score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction Today (Women’s Super Series T20 2021)

Dream11 Team 1: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Women’s Super Series T20 2021. Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Hannah Little, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Ashlee King

Captain: Orla Prendergast. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary Waldron, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Hannah Little, Georgina Dempsey, Ashlee King

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Rachel Delaney

