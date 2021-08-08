SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Series T20 2021 Match 4

Scorchers Women will square off against Typhoons Women in the fourth match of the Women’s Super Series T20 at Woodvale Road in Eglinton on Sunday.

Scorchers Women have been dominant this season. They won the 50-over series 4-1 and are leading the ongoing T20 rubber 1-0. The only completed game in the Women’s Super Series T20 saw Scorchers Women put up 143/7 in their 20 overs before Typhoons Women crumbled to 57 all-out. Even in the 50-over series, Typhoons Women’s batting was the weak link and they need to pull up their socks at the earliest.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XI Today

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Leah Paul, Caoimhe McCann, Jenny Sparrow, Ashlee King, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Coulter Reilly

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (c & wk), Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Maria Kerrison

Match Details

SCO-W VS TYP-W, Match 4, Women’s Super Series T20

Date and Time: August 8th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodvale Road, Eglinton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodvale Road in Eglinton is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. Whilethe pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners may may be able to extract some turn as well. A score of around 140-150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Shauna Kavanagh – The Ireland Women’s stumper will be the favorite pick among the wicket-keepers. She scores useful runs and is safe as a house behind the stumps.

Batters

Gaby Lewis – The Ireland opener may not have scored big runs in the Women’s Super Series T20, but she has the ability to get substantial scores at the top of the order. She will be the one to watch out for today.

Rachel Delaney – Delaney could be an useful pick as she can contribute all-round. She bats in the top three and usually bowls four overs.

All-rounders

Orla Prendergast - Prendergast is Ireland Women’s premier all-rounder. She has been in magnificent form in domestic and international cricket and can have a huge impact with both the bat and ball in today's Women’s Super Series T20 game.

Sophie MacMahon – The seam-bowling all-rounder has been consistently performing in both the 50-over and T20 formats in domestic cricket this season.

Bowlers

Ashlee King – King was superb in the only completed game of the Women’s Super Series T20. She took 5/10 and helped Scorchers Women to victory.

Ava Canning – Canning might be a key bowler for the Typhoons Women. She can pick up wickets regularly and can keep the runs down as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashlee King (SCO-W): 204 points

Orla Prendergast (TYP-W): 127 points

Leah Paul (SCO-W): 118 points

Rachel Delaney (TYP-W): 65 points

Sophie MacMahon (SCO-W): 58 points

Important stats for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction team

Leah Paul: 63 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 131.25 & ER – 4.50

Ashlee King: 5 wickets; ER – 2.50

Orla Prendergast: 11 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 78.57 & ER – 6.00

Rachel Delaney: 6 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 42.85 & ER – 3.75

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Series T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Women’s Super Series T20 2021 - Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Rachel Delaney, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Ashlee King, Hannah Little

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast

Dream11 Team 2 for Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Women’s Super Series T20 2021 - Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Hannah Little, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King

Captain: Orla Prendergast. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis

