SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Series ODD Match - May 16, 2021

Scorchers Women will face Typhoons Women in the fifth Women’s Super Series game at the North Kildare Cricket Club in Ireland on Sunday.

Scorchers Women started their Women’s Super Series campaign with a couple of wins before Typhoons Women got off the mark in the series.

Scorchers Women defended 221 in the first Women’s Super Series game as Typhoons Women fell 14 runs short. Batting first, Typhoons Women could muster just 209 in the second fixture, with Scorchers Women hunting down the target comfortably. The third game was washed out before Typhoons Women recorded their first win in the Women’s Super Series by beating Scorchers Women by 33 runs.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Caoimhe McCann, Shauna Kavanagh, Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King-2, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women: Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Sarah Forbes, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Georgina Dempsey, Maria Kerrison, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Ava Canning

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Date: May 16th 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: North Kildare Cricket Club, Kilcock, Ireland

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the North Kildare Cricket Club is likely to be a sporting one. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the pacers might get some movement early on, the spinners may extract some turn off the surface as well.

