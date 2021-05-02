SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Series T20 Match - May 03, 2021

After a couple of 50-over encounters, it is now time for the T20s in the Women’s Super Series in Ireland. The Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, which hosted the one-day series, will also be the venue for the T20s.

Scorchers Women won both 50-over games. In the first Women’s Super Series game, Scorchers Women put up 221 while batting first before successfully defending the total. Although Typhoons Women were 110/5 at one stage, they built a partnership and were within touching distance of victory. However, the Scorchers bowlers tilted the game in their favor, winning the contest by 14 runs.

In the second Women’s Super Series game, Scorchers Women restricted Typhoons Women to just 208/9 before their batters, led by skipper Gaby Lewis, chased down the target with eight overs to spare.

Typhoons Women will be hoping that a change in format brings some change in their fortunes. Moreover, their batting line-up needs to deliver.

Squads to choose from

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Predicted Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Jenny Sparrow, Kate McEvoy, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King-2

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning

Match Details

Match: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, 1st T20, Women’s Super Series

Date & Time: May 3rd 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount

Pitch Report

The track at the Pembroke Cricket Club is sluggish in nature and batting here has been a tad difficult. While the batters have found it tough to get going, the bowlers have enjoyed the conditions. A score of around 125-130 could well be par at the venue.

Women’s Super Series T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCO-W vs TYP-W)

Dream11 Team for Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women - Women’s Super Series T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Jane Maguire

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Laura Delany

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Alana Dalzell, Anna Kerrison, Georgina Dempsey

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Sophie MacMahon