SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match 5

Scotland (SCO) will take on Namibia (NAM) in match number five of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Saturday.
Both Scotland and Namibia started their UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 campaign on a winning note. Scotland beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by comfortably chasing down 155. Meanwhile, Namibia beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 17 runs as they successfully defended 159.
SCO vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Pikky Ya France
Match Details
SCO vs NAM, 5th Match, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021
Date & Time: October 9th 2021, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai has produced some absolute belters in the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. The average first-innings score in the ongoing tournament is around 150 runs. While two games have been won by the chasing teams, two matches have been won by the sides batting first.
Today’s SCO vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Zane Green – The Namibia wicketkeeper-batter possesses the ability to provide his team with a solid start at the top of the order.
Batters
George Munsey – The Scotland left-hander batted really well against PNG, scoring 50 off just 33 balls.
Craig Williams – Williams smashed a 37-ball 57 against the UAE. He can also bowl if required.
All-rounders
David Wiese – The veteran seam-bowling all-rounder couldn’t get going with the bat in the first UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 game, but he bowled well. He took one wicket for 29 runs from his quota of four overs.
Jan Frylinck - Jan Frylinck was superb for Namibia against the UAE, returning with figures of 6/24 from his four overs.
Bowlers
Hamza Tahir – The left-arm spinner can bowl economically while also scalping wickets. He took two wickets against PNG.
Ruben Trumpelmann - Ruben Trumpelmann, who generally opens the bowling for Namibia, picked up two wickets for 22 runs from his four overs against the UAE.
Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Jan Frylinck (NAM): 182 points
Craig Williams (NAM): 84 points
George Munsey (SCO): 75 points
Hamza Tahir (SCO): 62 points
Richie Berrington (SCO): 58 points
Important stats for SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Jan Frylinck: 6 wickets; ER – 6.00
Craig Williams: 57 runs; SR – 154.05
George Munsey: 50 runs; SR – 151.52
Hamza Tahir: 2 wickets; ER – 8.80
SCO vs NAM Dream 11 Prediction (UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Craig Williams, Richie Berrington, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Ruben Trumpelmann
Captain: Jan Frylinck. Vice-captain: George Munsey
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Craig Williams, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Richie Berrington, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Ruben Trumpelmann
Captain: Calum MacLeod. Vice-captain: Craig Williams.