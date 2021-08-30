SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Match 10

Scotland Women take on France Women in the final league game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021. The La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Murcia will be the venue.

Scotland Women are at the top of the points table. They have won all three of their games comprehensively. A win in this game will help them advance to the 2022 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament. Meanwhile, France Women are lying at the bottom. They have lost all three of their games by massive margins.

SC-W vs FR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Ailsa Lister (wk), Charis Scott, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo

France Women: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Marie Violleau, Emmanuelle Breivet (c), Irma Vrignaud (wk), Tracy Rodriguez, Emma Chance, Magali Marchello

Match Details

Match: Scotland Women v France Women

Date: August 30th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Murcia

Pitch Report

Barring the first game where Ireland Women racked up 196, the scores batting first at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Murcia have been well below-par. 45, 71/6 and 24 were the scores recorded in the other three games. More of the same can be expected from this game and another low-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

Today’s SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce – The Scotland Women’s wicket-keeper has been in top form with the bat and has aggregated 74 runs while striking at 108.82.

Batsmen

Lorna Jack – Jack has been batting decently and can get some vital runs at the top of the order. She has made 32 runs so far.

Jennifer King – King is a reputed player in the France Women’s side and can get big runs. She can also pick wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce – The Scotland Women’s skipper has mustered 49 runs in two innings and has returned with four wickets too.

Priyanaz Chatterji – Chatterji has bowled well in this tournament. She has two wickets to her name.

Bowlers

Katherine Fraser – Fraser has been one of the best bowlers in this tournament and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker (six wickets).

Thea Graham – Graham has picked up two wickets in this series and she is the only France Women’s bowler to have her name in the wickets column.

Top 5 best players to pick in SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kathryn Bryce (SC-W): 249 points

Katherine Fraser (SC-W): 224 points

Priyanaz Chatterji (SC-W): 140 points

Sarah Bryce (SC-W): 116 points

Thea Graham (FR-W): 92 points

Important stats for SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kathryn Bryce: 49 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 74.24 & ER – 2.91

Katherine Fraser: 6 wickets; ER – 3.40

Abtaha Maqsood: 3 wickets; ER – 3.90

Thea Graham: 12 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 40.00 & ER – 5.00

SC-W vs FR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women vs France Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Poppy McGeown, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Thea Graham

Captain: Kathryn Bryce Vice-captain: Katherine Fraser

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women vs France Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Jennifer King, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Emma Chance, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Thea Graham, Tracy Rodriguez

Captain: Kathryn Bryce Vice-captain: Sarah Bryce

