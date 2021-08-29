SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on Germany Women (GR-W) in match number eight of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena, Murcia, on Sunday.

Scotland Women are the only unbeaten team in this competition so far, winning both their games by comfortable margins. Germany Women, meanwhile, have two losses and a win to their name so far.

SC-W vs GR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce (wk), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Becky Glen, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey

Germany Women: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Bianca Loch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Sharanya Sadarangani, Milena Beresford, Peris Wadenpohl, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Anne Bierwisch

Match Details

SC-W vs GR-W

Date and Time: August 29th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena, Murcia

Pitch Report

The track at La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena, Murcia, hasn't been a high-scoring one. 98, 33 and 89 have been the three first-innings scores at the venue in the competition. The bowlers have generally dominated proceedings and more of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce – The Scotland Women’s stumper has looked in solid touch with the bat, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 108.51.

Batters

Becky Glen – Glen has batted just once in the tournament, scoring an unbeaten 19-ball 22.

Anna Healey – Healey hasn't really made an impact with the bat, but she has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.90.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce – The Scotland Women’s skipper has accumulated 49 runs and taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Christina Gough – The left-handed all-rounder has been Germany Women’s best player in the tournament. She has mustered 62 runs while also taking two wickets.

Bowlers

Katherine Fraser – Fraser has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.66 in the tournament.

Bianca Loch – The 33-year-old pacer has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.71.

Top 5 best players to pick in SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kathryn Bryce (SC-W): 163 points

Christina Gough (GR-W): 163 points

Anuradha Doddaballapur (GR-W): 140 points

Bianca Loch (GR-W): 140 points

Katie McGill (SC-W): 129 points

Important stats for SC-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kathryn Bryce: 49 runs & 2 wickets from two games; SR – 74.24 & ER – 3.75

Katie McGill: 18 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 60.00 & ER – 4.83

Christina Gough: 62 runs & 2 wickets from three games; SR – 52.10 & ER – 6.75

Bianca Loch: 4 wickets from three games; ER – 4.71

SC-W vs GR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women vs Germany Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Anna Healey, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Bianca Loch

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Christina Gough

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women vs Germany Women - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Anna Healey, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Bianca Loch

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Katherine Fraser

Edited by Samya Majumdar