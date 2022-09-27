SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group C Match 7

Scotland XI will take on Belgium in match number seven in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday (September 27). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Scotland XI have had an up and down start. They hunted down 91 with four balls to spare against France while falling 24 runs short during their chase of 123 against Malta. Belgium, too, had a similar start. They beat France by 17 runs in their opening game before losing to Luxembourg by seven wickets.

SCO-XI vs BEL, Match Details

The seventh match in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Scotland XI and Belgium will be played on September 27, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO-XI vs BEL

Date & Time: September 27, 2022, 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 107

Average 2nd-innings score: 101

SCO-XI vs BEL Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Michael English, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Muhaymen Majeed, Alex Hinkley, Angus Guy (c & wk), Uzzair Shah, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Adrian Neill, Lewis O'Donnell

Belgium Team News

No major injury concerns.

Belgium Probable Playing XI: Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (c & wk), Sherry Butt, Omid Malik Khel, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Reyhan Faiz, Sajad Ahmadzai, Adnan Razzaq

Today’s SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ali Raza (2 matches, 18 runs)

Ali Raza has looked good with the bat in this competition. He has mustered 18 runs at a strike-rate of 200.00. Plus, he has been very effective behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Muneeb Muhammad (2 matches, 43 runs)

Muneeb Muhammad is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 43 runs in two matches and has a strike-rate of 179.16. He has hit six fours and two sixes as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shagharai Sefat (2 matches, 17 runs, 2 wickets)

Shagharai Sefat has been pretty effective with both bat and ball. He has made 17 runs at a strike-rate of 154.54 and he has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Adrian Neill (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Adrian Neill has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up three wickets in the four overs that he has bowled across the two games.

SCO-XI vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Jarvis (2 matches, 49 runs, 2 wickets)

Jack Jarvis has had an all-round impact so far in this tournament. He has scored 49 runs while striking at 245.00. With the ball, he has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

Liam Naylor (2 matches, 76 runs)

Liam Naylor has been batting beautifully this season. He has amassed 76 runs in two innings and has a strike-rate of 205.40 in this tournament. He has hit 10 fours and three sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jack Jarvis 49 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Liam Naylor 76 runs in 2 matches Shagharai Sefat 17 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Muneeb Muhammad 43 runs in 2 matches Adrian Neill 3 wickets in 2 matches

SCO-XI vs BEL match expert tips

This has been a high-scoring tournament and the top-order batters along with the big-hitters have performed really well. The likes of Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza, Jack Jarvis and Liam Naylor will be the crucial picks and top captaincy picks.

SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland XI vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ali Raza

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Muneeb Muhammad, Muhaymen Majeed, Alex Hinkley

All-rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Adrian Neill, Murid Ekrami, Liam Naylor

SCO-XI vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland XI vs Belgium - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Angus Guy, Ali Raza

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Muneeb Muhammad, Alex Hinkley

All-rounders: Jasper Davidson, Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Liam Naylor, Reyhan Faiz, Lewis O'Donnell

