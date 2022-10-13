SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 17 Championship Week

Scotland XI (SCO-XI) will take on England XI (ENG-XI) in the 17th match (Championship Week) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Neither of these sides have had the best of runs in the tournament so far. Both Scotland XI and England XI have a win-loss record of 2-4. They are fourth and third in the points table, respectively.

England XI started with four losses in a row before they won two on the bounce. Meanwhile, Scotland XI have beaten England XI in the previous game that these two sides faced.

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI, Match Details

The 17th match (Championship Week) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Scotland XI and England XI will be played on October 13, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO-XI vs ENG-XI

Date & Time: October 13, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Average 1st-innings score: 123

Average 2nd-innings score: 111

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland XI: W, L, L, L, W

England XI: W, W, L, L, L

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Taimoor Ahmad, Christopher McBride, Kess Sajjad, Callum Garden (wk), Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans (c), Adrian Neill, and Bradley Currie.

England XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

England XI Probable Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Andy Rishton, Thomas Bevan, Eliot Callis, Tom Keast, Sam Pearce, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal, and Mungo Russell.

Today’s SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dan Lincoln (6 matches, 146 runs, 2 catches, 4 stumpings)

Dan Lincoln has been in top form with the bat. The England XI skipper and wicketkeeper batter has aggregated 146 runs at a strike rate of 231.74. He has smacked 19 sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Liam Naylor (14 matches, 272 runs)

Liam Naylor is batting nicely and has accumulated big runs in this T10 league. He has accumulated 272 runs while striking at a rate of 172.15. He has hit nine sixes and 35 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Pearce (6 matches, 6 wickets, 60 runs)

Sam Pearce has bowled only 5.3 overs in this tournament and yet, he has taken six scalps. With the bat, he has mustered 60 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 176.47.

Top Bowler Pick

Jack Hogarth (14 matches, 17 wickets)

Jack Hogarth has bowled really well in this tournament. He has picked up 17 wickets in the 27 overs that he has bowled across 14 games in this competition.

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Jarvis (15 matches, 406 runs, 16 wickets)

Jack Jarvis has had a huge all-round impact this season. The Scotland XI all-rounder is at the top of the run-charts and gas amassed 406 runs, while striking at 230.68. With the ball, he has picked up 16 wickets.

Andy Rishton (6 matches, 82 runs, 5 wickets)

Andy Rishton has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 221.62 and has chipped in with five wickets at an economy rate of 8.08.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jack Jarvis 406 runs & 16 wickets in 15 matches Dan Lincoln 146 runs in 6 matches Andy Rishton 82 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Jack Hogarth 17 wickets in 14 matches Liam Naylor 272 runs in 14 matches

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI match expert tips

Both sides have some consistent-performing all-rounders and they could be key along with the top-order batters who have got big runs in this tournament. Thus, the likes of Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, and Jack Jarvis along with Liam Naylor, Oli Hairs, and Dan Lincoln could be the ones to watch out for.

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland XI vs England XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln, Callum Garden

Batters: Ben Claydon, Liam Naylor, Oli Hairs

All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Adrian Neill, Jack Hogarth

SCO-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland XI vs England XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon, Liam Naylor, Oli Hairs

All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Mungo Russell, Jack Hogarth, Alasdair Evans

