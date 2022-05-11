SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 11

South Coast Sapphires Women will take on Falcons Women in the 11th match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

South Coast Sapphires have had a pretty disappointing campaign so far. They have secured just a single win in their three matches and will be looking to mount a run of wins. South Coast Sapphires defeated Spirit Women by 55 runs in their last game.

Falcons, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches so far. However, they lost their most recent game against Spirit Women by 27 runs which has dented their net run rate.

SCS-W vs FAL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SCS-W XI

Babette de Leede (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Gaby Lewis, Emma Lai, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Kary Chan, Shabnim Ismail, Geetika Kodali, Jade Allen, Christine Lovino

FAL-W XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Chamari Atapattu, Danielle Wyatt (c), Christina Gough, Britney Cooper, Gunjan Shukla, Mariko Hill, Jahanara Alam, Anju Gurung, Marina Lamplough

Match Details

SCS-W vs FAL-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 11th May, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ground is mostly expected to be a nice batting surface. Pacers will have to be wary of their line and lengths. The spinners will be important in the middle overs to control the match.

Today’s SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B de Leede is a fantastic wicketkeeper who doesn’t take long to assert herself in a match. She scored 15 runs in the last match.

Batters

C Atapattu is in unstoppable form and is currently the leading run-scorer. She has amassed 191 runs and has also picked up two wickets. Atapattu will be the best captaincy choice for your SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Wyatt has looked in great touch with the bat. The Falcons Women captain will be looking for a big knock here.

All-rounders

G Harris is a brilliant all-round talent who can take the game away from the opposition at a moment’s notice. She picked up a hat-trick in the last game which resulted in a five-wicket haul. Harris could also prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

S Ismail has plenty of experience and she will be hoping to translate it here. The South African bowler has scalped five wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 prediction team

C Atapattu (FAL-W) – 334 points

G Harris (SCS-W) – 310 points

S Ismail (SCS-W) – 231 points

G Lewis (SCS-W) – 174 points

G Kodali (SCS-W) – 143 points

Important stats for SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 prediction team

C Atapattu: 191 runs and 2 wickets

G Harris: 37 runs and 7 wickets

S Ismail: 5 wickets

G Lewis: 113 runs

D Wyatt: 79 runs

SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, C Atapattu, G Lewis, E Villani, D Wyatt, G Harris, S Tippoch, S Ismail, G Kodali, T Farrant, J Alam

Captain: C Atapattu, Vice-Captain: G Harris

SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B de Leede, T Satish, C Atapattu, G Lewis, E Villani, D Wyatt, G Harris, K Chan, S Ismail, G Kodali, J Alam

Captain: D Wyatt, Vice-Captain: S Ismail

Edited by Diptanil Roy