SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational, Play-Off

South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) will take on Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) in the 5/6 Place Play-Off of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women's T20 at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Friday, April 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 5/6 Place Play-Off.

Both South Coast Sapphires Women and Tornadoes Women have had miserable campaigns so far.

South Coast have been able to win just one of their five matches, while Tornadoes are without a win and have lost four of their five games so far. The two teams are stuck at the bottom of the points table.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Match Details, 5/6 Place Play-Off

The 5/6 Place Play-Off of Fairbreak Global Invitational Women's T20 will be played on April 14 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The match is set to commence at 7.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCS-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women's T20, 5/6 Place Play-Off

Date and Time: April 14, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SCS-W vs TOR-W Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club has provided a balanced track where both bowlers and batters have found equal assistance. The boundaries are short, which might prompt batters to go big, but spinners could prove to be important at this venue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 151.67

Average second innings score: 132.33

SCS-W vs TOR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Coast Sapphires Women: L-L-W-W-L

Tornadoes Women: L-L-L-L

SCS-W vs TOR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Coast Sapphires Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Coast Sapphires Women Probable Playing 11

Katie Mack, Sibona Jimmy, Gaby Lewis, Erin Burns, Katherine Brunt, Babette de Leede (wk), Sana Mir (c), Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Kary Chan, and Pull To.

Tornadoes Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Tornadoes Women Probable Playing 11

Dane Van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Sune Luus (c), Aliya Riaz, Natasha Miles, Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, and Andrea Mae Zepeda.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B de Leede (5 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 70.15)

B de Leede hasn’t been able to make her mark in this competition. She has scored only 47 runs in five games.

Top Batter pick

E Burns (5 matches, 44 runs and 2 wickets)

E Burns has done relatively well with both the bat and the ball. She has managed 44 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Top All-rounder pick

S Mir (5 matches, 20 runs and 4 wickets)

S Mir is a capable all-rounder who has been on song with the ball. She has picked up four wickets in five matches at an economy of 7.38. Mir has also scored 20 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

T Farrant (5 matches, 95 runs and 3 wickets)

T Farrant’s impressive all-round skills have been on display in this competition. She has hammered 95 runs at a strike rate of over 123 and has also claimed three wickets.

SCS-W vs TOR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Brunt

K Brunt is both the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for South Coast Sapphires Women. She has led them from the front and has scored 102 runs in four matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 143.66.

Brunt has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 and could be a great captaincy candidate for your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Luus

S Luus, meanwhile, is the leading run-scorer for Tornadoes Women. She has amassed 126 runs in three innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 150. Luus also has two wickets to her name so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Brunt 102 runs and 5 wickets 321 points S Luus 126 runs and 2 wickets 242 points T Farrant 95 runs and 3 wickets 229 points S Mir 20 runs and 4 wickets 181 points E Burns 44 runs and 2 wickets 159 points

SCS-W vs TOR-W match expert tips

K Brunt has been insanely consistent with both the bat and the ball and could prove to be the X-factor in this game.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5/6 Place Play-Off, Head to Head League

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: E Burns, S Taylor, J Aras

All-rounders: K Brunt, S Luus, S Mir, A Riaz, D Van Niekerk

Bowlers: T Farrant, S Ismail

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5/6 Place Play-Off, Grand League

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: E Burns, S Taylor, J Aras

All-rounders: K Brunt, S Luus, S Mir, D Van Niekerk

Bowlers: T Farrant, S Ismail, D Baig

