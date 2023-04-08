SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 10

The South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) will take on Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) in the 10th match of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Sunday (April 9) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

South Coast Sapphires Women have had a poor start to the tournament, losing both of their games. However, Erin Burns, Gaby Lewis, and Sana Mir are expected to score runs, while the bowling attack, led by Katherine Brunt and Shabnim Ismail, is expected to trouble the opposition batters in the hopes of securing their first win.

Tornadoes Women, on the other hand, are also yet to taste victory. They have match-winners in their ranks, including Dane Van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, and Sune Luus, and will be looking to cause an upset in this match.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Match Details

The tenth game of the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 will be played on April 9 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SCS-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Global Women's T20, Match 10

Date and Time: April 9, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong has favored the bowlers in recent matches. It has been difficult for batters to play big shots due to the uneven bounce and spin on offer. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue was 123 runs.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Form Guide (Last Match)

South Coast Sapphires Women: L-L

Tornadoes Women: NR-L

SCS-W vs TOR-W playing XIs for today’s match

SCS-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SCS-W Probable Playing XI

Sana Mir (c), Aditi Chudasama, Babette de Leede (wk), Erin Burns, Gaby Lewis, Geetika Kodali, Katherine Brunt, Katie Mack, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Sibona Jimmy

TOR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TOR-W Probable Playing XI

Sterre Kalis, Dane Van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Natasha Miles, Aliya Riaz, Ariana Dowse (wk), Sita Magar, Diana Baig, Winifred Duraisingam, Maryam Bibi

Today's SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (24 runs in two matches, Average: 12.00)

Leede struggled with the bat in the previous game and went for a duck. She has scored 24 runs at an average of 12.00 in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Erin Burns (7 runs & 2 wickets in two matches, E.R: 6.33)

Burns has struggled with the bat so far but has been effective with the ball, taking two wickets. Given her experience and ability, she could be a decent pick for your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Katherine Brunt (67 runs & three wickets in two matches, S.R: 132.35)

Katherine has been in fine form for the South Coast Sapphires Women, scoring 67 runs and picking up three wickets in two matches. Given her current form, she could be a key addition to your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shabnim Ismail (Five runs & one wicket in two matches)

Shabnim Ismail is a seasoned medium-fast bowler who has been a consistent wicket-taker for her team. He has taken one wicket in two games and is a must-have for your fantasy team.

SCS-W vs TOR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sune Luus

Luus has been in excellent form heading into this game, scoring 65 runs at a strike rate of 151.16 against the Barmy Army Women. The South African all-rounder has managed to score 113 runs and taken two wickets in two games. She is an excellent captaincy choice for your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Daina Baig

She has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 8.41 in two games. With Baig likely to enjoy the conditions on the Kowloon Cricket Club pitch, she is another must-have in your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Five Must-picks for SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gaby Lewis

Geetika Kodali

Natasha Miles

Aliya Riaz

Ariana Dowse

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips

Sarah Taylor is one of the best batting all-rounders from West Indies and has been a consistent performer in this format. Although she is yet to perform well, given her skills and abilities, she could be an excellent multiplier pick for your SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

SCS-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: De Leede

Batters: Erin Burns, Katie Mack, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sana Mir

Bowlers: William Duraisingh, Diana Baig

SCS-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SCS-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ariana Dowse

Batters: Erin Burns, Katie Mack, N Miles

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sana Mir

Bowlers: S Ismail, Geetika Kodali

