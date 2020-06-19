SD v PT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - June 20th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SD vs PT match of the Darwin ODD League.

Southern Districts CC face off against Pint Cricket Club as part of the Darwin Cricket League ODD 2020.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy

Darwin ODD action is back this weekend with a mouthwatering clash between Southern Districts CC and Pint Cricket Club. Both teams had fruitful campaigns in the T20 format. They meet each other in the semi-finals, where Corey Kelly single-handedly took SD to the final.

However, a change in format can bring about a chance in fortunes as well for Pint CC, who have added a few new faces to the squad. With both sides looking neck-and-neck on paper, we should be in for a great encounter!

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman, N Boyd.

Pint Cricket Club

Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Martin Brown, Shishir Ramakrishna, Jon Hewitson,

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC

D Mylius, D Fry, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Hammond, L Markey, N Hangan, R Harvey, M Ninneman and T Pemble

Pint Cricket Club

J Flynn, B Abbas, S Lavers, T Garner, D Ramakrishna, M Brown, J Logan, D Lang, N Glintasis, T Grose and J Hewitson

Match Details

Match: Southern Districts CC v Pint Cricket Club

Date: June 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Fred's Pass, Darwin

Pitch Report

The bowlers should have the more significant say in the outcome of the game with enough help on offer. While the pacers are bound to get some movement early on, the spinners should also be able to extract some turn in the middle overs. Batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SD vs PT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Brown, D Mylius, J Flynn, M Hammond, D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly, D Fry, J Logan, T Grose and N Hangan

Captain - J Flynn, Vice-captain - C Kelly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Brown, K Voelkl, J Flynn, M Hammond, D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly, D Fry, N Glintasis, T Grose and N Hangan

Captain - C Kelly, Vice-captain - M Hammond