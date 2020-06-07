SD v PT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SD vs PT match of the Darwin T20 League.

Southern Districts CC face off against the Pint Cricket Club as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy

The first semi-final of the Darwin T20 League pits Southern Districts against Pint Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground.

Both Southern Districts and Pint Cricket Club put up admirable performances with the ball, as they got past Darwin Cricket Club and DDCC Invitational XI respectively prior to this game. With both teams coming into this game with momentum on their side, we can expect a cracking encounter, with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

Pint Cricket Club

Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC

Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey

Pint Cricket Club

Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, Sulaman Khan, Ash Norman, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Nick Glinatsis and Karan Samra

Match Details

Match: Southern Districts CC v Pint Cricket Club

Date: June 8, 2020, at 6.00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

It has been tough going for the batsmen, with the bowlers enjoying conditions at the Marrara Cricket Ground. With a few clouds also bound to make an appearance, the pacers should get the new ball to swing. The spinners will have to bank on changes of pace, with little turn on offer at this venue.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SD vs PT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Mylius, J Flynn, S Lavers, K Voelkl, M Hammond, C Kelly, T Garner, R Harvey, D Fry, J Logan and T Grose

Captain - C Kelly, Vice-captain - J Flynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Mylius, J Flynn, S Lavers, D Mullen, M Hammond, C Kelly, A Norman, R Harvey, D Fry, J Logan and N Glinatsis

Captain - C Kelly , Vice-captain - D Mylius

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.