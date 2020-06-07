SD v PT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SD vs PT match of the Darwin T20 League.
- Southern Districts CC face off against the Pint Cricket Club as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.
The first semi-final of the Darwin T20 League pits Southern Districts against Pint Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground.
Both Southern Districts and Pint Cricket Club put up admirable performances with the ball, as they got past Darwin Cricket Club and DDCC Invitational XI respectively prior to this game. With both teams coming into this game with momentum on their side, we can expect a cracking encounter, with a spot in the final up for grabs.
Squads to choose from
Southern Districts CC
D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.
Pint Cricket Club
Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose
Predicted Playing XIs
Southern Districts CC
Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey
Pint Cricket Club
Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, Sulaman Khan, Ash Norman, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Nick Glinatsis and Karan Samra
Match Details
Match: Southern Districts CC v Pint Cricket Club
Date: June 8, 2020, at 6.00 AM IST
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
Pitch Report
It has been tough going for the batsmen, with the bowlers enjoying conditions at the Marrara Cricket Ground. With a few clouds also bound to make an appearance, the pacers should get the new ball to swing. The spinners will have to bank on changes of pace, with little turn on offer at this venue.
Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Mylius, J Flynn, S Lavers, K Voelkl, M Hammond, C Kelly, T Garner, R Harvey, D Fry, J Logan and T Grose
Captain - C Kelly, Vice-captain - J Flynn
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Mylius, J Flynn, S Lavers, D Mullen, M Hammond, C Kelly, A Norman, R Harvey, D Fry, J Logan and N Glinatsis
Captain - C Kelly , Vice-captain - D Mylius
All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.Published 07 Jun 2020, 15:58 IST