SD v WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 8th, 2020

Southern Districts take on Waratah CC in the final of the Darwin T20 League 2020

It comes down to the Southern Districts and Waratah CC as they face off in the final of the Darwin T20 League. Both teams come into this game on the back of dominant perfomances against Pint Cricket Club and Darwin CC respectively.

Waratah will consider themselves as the favourites with a formidable bowling attack in its ranks. However, they will be wary of Corey Kelley and co with a lot of firepower on offer within the Southern Districts batting unit. With the likes of James Seymour and Matt Hammond taking to the field, cricket fans are in for a treat in this high-stakes encounter in Darwin.

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

Waratah CC

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC

Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Arkers, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey

Waratah CC

James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan

Match Details

Match: Waratah CC v Southern Districts CC

Date: June 8, 2020, at 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards with 120 being a par score on this surface. The pacers should get some swing early on with the spinners having to rely on change of pace in the middle overs.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, J Seymour, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Weerasinghe, M Hammond, S Madushan, D Fry, R Harvey, H Silva

Captain - J Seymour, Vice-Captain - M Hammond

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Conway, J Seymour, K Voelkl, N Akers, C Kelly, U Weerasinghe, M Hammond, S Madushan, T Pemble, R Harvey, I Gange

Captain - M Hammond , Vice-Captain - I Conway

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.