SDF vs GKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 5

Samdariya Fighters (SDF) will lock horns with Gymkhana Club (GKC) in the fifth game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Sunday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at SDF vs GKC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch report and more.

The Fighters won their first game against Sri Ram Club by 9 wickets. Gymkhana Club, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic campaign.

Gymkhana will look to win the game, but the Fighters are a better team and expected to prevail.

SDF vs GKC Match Details

The fifth game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 27 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SDF vs GKC, Match 5

Date and Time: November 27, 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling-friendly surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect some early wickets from pacers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between MH Club and Sri Ram Club saw 229 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

SDF vs GKC Form Guide

SDF - W

GKC - Will be playing their first match

SDF vs GKC Probable Playing XIs

SDF

No major injury update

Chirag Tak (wk), Nikhil Rajput, Shashwat Bhadauria, Atharv , Sagar Yadav, Ayush Mankar, Anurag Malvia, Aryan Deshmukh, Chiranjeev Walia, Harshit Parsai, Durgesh Ahriwar

GKC

No major injury update

Vijay Thorat (wk), Sunil Kumar-II, Kapil Sorabh, Prince Sharma, Sanjay Bhaskar, Prabhat Chandra, Tushar Chaudhari, Naresh Dewasi, Navnath Zakane, Ganesh Wanjale, Sartaj Ansari

SDF vs GKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tak

C Tak is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. V Thorat is another good pick.

Batters

A Dubey

S Bhadauria and A Dubey are the two best batter picks. S Kumar has performed well in the last few matches, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

A Malvia

A Malvia and A Deshmukh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Chandra is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Zakane

The top bowler picks are D Gulia and N Zakane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. C Walia is another good pick.

SDF vs GKC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Deshmukh

A Deshmukh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last game.

A Dubey

As the pitch looks decent, you can make Dubey the captain of the grand league team, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. He smashed 32 runs in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for SDF vs GKC, Match 5

A Dubey

A Deshmukh

A Malvia

P Girl

A Mankar

Samdariya Fighters vs Gymkhana Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samdariya Fighters vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Tak

Batters: A Dubey, S Bhadauria, S Kumar

All-rounders: A Malvia, A Deshmukh, A Mankar, P Chandra

Bowlers: N Zakane, D Gulia, C Walia

Samdariya Fighters vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Thorat

Batters: A Dubey, Atharv, S Kumar

All-rounders: A Malvia, A Deshmukh, A Mankar, P Chandra

Bowlers: N Zakane, D Gulia, P Girl

