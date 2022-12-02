SDF vs RSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 17

Samdariya Fighters (SDF) will take on Royal Star Club (RSC) in the 17th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Saturday, December 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SDF vs RSC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Samdariya Fighters have won three out of their four matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Chhindwara Lions by 118 runs.

Royal Star Club, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last match against Gymkhana Club by 20 runs.

SDF vs RSC Match Details

The 17th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on Dec 3 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SDF vs RSC, Jabalpur T20 Premier League,

Details: Match 17

Date and Time: December 03, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

JRC vs CDL Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 140

SDF vs RSC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Samdariya Fighters: W-L-W-W

Royal Star Club: W-L-L-L

SDF vs RSC probable playing 11s for today’s match

SDF Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SDF Probable Playing 11

Chirag Tak, Adarsh Dubey (c), Nikhil Rajput, Pulkit Girl, Atharv, Ayush Mankar, Anurag Malvia, Aryan Deshmukh, Shashwat Bhadauria, Chiranjeev Walia, and Devansh Yaduwanshi.

RSC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

RSC Probable Playing 11

Gaurav Patil, Shubham Yadav, Dipak Samge, Abhishek Karade, Anil Paswan, Pratik Gangurde (c), Akash Parashar, Akash Barde, Sachin Shinde, Ayush Ramraje, and Ashish Yadav.

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Gaurav Patil (3 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 53.66)

Gaurav bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumping. He has scored 22 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 53.66.

Top Batter pick

Atharv (4 matches, 227 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 158.74 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Atharv has been batting well and he can roll his fingers over the ball too. He has scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 158.74 in four matches, while also scalping one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Aryan Deshmukh (4 matches, 29 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 72.50, Economy Rate: 3.75)

Aryan is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his attacking batting style makes him a must-have pick in this game. He has picked up six wickets while scoring 29 runs in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ashish Yadav (4 matches, 3 wickets and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 7.13 and Strike Rate: 70.59)

Ashish has scalped three wickets in four matches so far. With his wicket-taking ability bound to have a say, he is a good pick in your fantasy team.

SDF vs RSC match captain and vice-captain choices

Aryan Deshmukh

Aryan has picked up six wickets while scoring 29 runs in four matches. He is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy.

Abhishek Karade

Karade can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat too. He has scored 14 runs and also picked up four wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SDF vs RSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Atharv - 227 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

Aryan Deshmukh - 29 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Adarsh Dubey - 135 runs in 4 matches

ish Yadav - 12 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Pratik Gangurde - 17 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

SDF vs RSC match expert tips

Atharv is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 227 runs while scalping one valuable wicket in four matches.

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Gaurav Patil

Batters: Atharv, Adarsh Dubey, Abhishek Karade, Anil Paswan

All-rounders: Aryan Deshmukh, Pratik Gangurde, Amit Jadhav

Bowlers: Akash Barde, Ashish Yadav, Devansh Yaduwanshi.

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

SDF vs RSC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Chirag Tak

Batters: Atharv, Adarsh Dubey, Abhishek Karade, Anil Paswan

All-rounders: Pratik Gangurde, Aryan Deshmukh, Ayush Mankar

Bowlers: Pulkit Girl, Devansh Yaduwanshi, Akash Barde.

