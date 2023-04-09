SDT vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Quarter Final 3

The 3rd Plate Quarterfinal match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see SRK Diesel Trading (SDT) squaring off against Valley Boyz (VB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (April 9).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SDT vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

SRK Diesel Trading have won none of their last four matches. Valley Boyz, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches of the tournament. SRK Diesel Trading will give it their all to win the match, but Valley Boyz are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SDT vs VB Match Details

The 3rd Plate Quarterfinal match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SDT vs VB, 3rd Plate Quarter Final

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Champions and DCC Starlets, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SDT vs VB Form Guide

SDT - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

VB - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SDT vs VB Probable Playing XI

SDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Habib Ullah, Muhammed Dawood (wk), Sukhwinder Singh-IV, Muhammad Tufail, Muhammad Moin Khan, Majeed Ullah Khan, Said Rasool Khan (c), Javed Khan-II, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Asif-V

VB Playing XI

No injury updates

Danish Hafiz (wk), Mafooz Ilahi, Majid Manzoor, Mohsen Mattoo (c), Musa Benazir, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo, Khalid Ibrahim, Mudasir Mushtaq, Shabir Bhat

SDT vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Hafiz

D Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Dawood is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Tufail

M Ilahi and M Tufail are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Ullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Ibrahim

S Bhat and K Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Mushtaq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Amin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Trumboo and S Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Shahbaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SDT vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Amin

S Amin will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 41 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

K Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ibrahim the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made 45 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SDT vs VB, 3rd Plate Quarter Final

K Ibrahim

M Mustaq

U Trumboo

S Amin

D Hafiz

SRK Diesel Trading vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SRK Diesel Trading vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz, M Dawood

Batters: M Tufail, M Ilahi, H Ullah

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, S Bhat

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, M Shahbaz

SRK Diesel Trading vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz, M Dawood

Batters: M Tufail, M Ilahi

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, S Bhat

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, M Shahbaz, M Asif

Poll : 0 votes