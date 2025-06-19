SEA vs NY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Seattle Orcas (SEA) squaring off against MI New York (NY) at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Thursday, June 19. Here's all you need to know about the SEA vs NY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Seattle Orcas have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to the Texas Super Kings by 93 runs. MI New York, too, have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to San Francisco Unicorns by three wickets.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. MI New York have won two matches while Seattle Orcas have won only one match.

SEA vs NY Match Details

The ninth match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 19 at the Oakland Coliseum in California at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEA vs NY, 9th Match

Date and Time: 19th June 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, California

Pitch Report

The pitch at Oakland Coliseum in California is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SEA vs NY Form Guide

SEA - L L

NY - L L

SEA vs NY Probable Playing XI

SEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

NY Playing XI

No injury updates

Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen ul Haq, Ehsan Adil

SEA vs NY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q de Kock

Q de Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 71 runs in the last two matches. H Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

D Warner and M Patel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Patel is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 82 runs in the last two matches. K Pollard is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Bracewell

K Mayers and M Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Bracewell will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 55 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. S Raza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N ul Haq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ul Haq and T Boult. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Ul Haq is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. W Salamkheil is another good bowler for today's match.

SEA vs NY match captain and vice-captain choices

Q de Kock

Q de Kock is one of the most crucial picks from MI New York as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 71 runs in the last two matches.

M Bracewell

M Bracewell is no doubt another good pick from the MI New York squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 55 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SEA vs NY, 9th Match

D Warner

Q de Kock

M Bracewell

N ul Haq

H Klaasen

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, Q de Kock, N Pooran

Batters: M Patel, K Pollard, D Warner

All-rounders: S Raza, M Bracewell, K Mayers

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, T Boult

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, Q de Kock, N Pooran

Batters: M Patel, K Pollard, D Warner

All-rounders: S Patel, M Bracewell

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, T Boult, W Salamkheil

