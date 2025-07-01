SEA vs SF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Seattle Orcas (SEA) squaring off against San Francisco Unicorns (SF). The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the clash on Wednesday, July 2. Here's all you need to know about the SEA vs SF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Seattle Orcas have won only two of their last seven matches. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five wickets. The San Francisco Unicorns, on the other hand, have won six of their last seven matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Washington Freedom by 12 runs.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. San Francisco Unicorns have won three matches while Seattle Orcas have won only one match.

SEA vs SF Match Details

The 22nd match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on July 2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEA vs SF, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 2nd July 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners.

SEA vs SF Form Guide

SEA - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

SF - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

SEA vs SF Probable Playing XI

SEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

SF Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim Seifert (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch

SEA vs SF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Allen

F Allen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 305 runs in the last six

matches. H Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Fraser McGurk

S Hetmeyer and J Fraser McGurk are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Fraser McGurk is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 233 runs in the last seven matches. A Jones is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

M Short

K Mayers and M Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Short will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 271 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches. S Raza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Rauf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Bartlett and H Rauf. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Rauf is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 17 wickets and smashed 44 runs in the last seven matches. W Salamkheil is another good bowler for today's match.

SEA vs SF match captain and vice-captain choices

H Rauf

H Rauf is one of the most crucial picks from San Francisco Unicorns as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 17 wickets and smashed 44 runs in the last seven matches.

M Short

M Short is no doubt another good pick from the San Francisco Unicorns squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 271 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SEA vs SF, 22nd Match

M Short

K Mayers

H Rauf

F Allen

J Fraser McGurk

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, F Allen, S Jahangir

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: S Raza, M Short, K Mayers, R Shepherd

Bowlers: H Rauf, X Bartlett

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, F Allen

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: H Khan, M Short, K Mayers, R Shepherd

Bowlers: H Rauf, X Bartlett, W Salamkheil

