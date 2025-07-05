SEA vs TEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 28

The 28th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Seattle Orcas (SEA) squaring off against Texas Super Kings (TEX). The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the clash on Sunday, July 6. Here's all you need to know about the SEA vs TEX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Seattle Orcas have won three of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to Washington Freedom by eight wickets. The Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to the San Francisco Unicorns by just one run.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. Seattle Orcas have won one, while Texas Super Kings have won two.

SEA vs TEX Match Details

The 28th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on July 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEA vs TEX, 28th Match

Date and Time: 6th July 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom, where 168 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SEA vs TEX Form Guide

SEA - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

TEX - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

SEA vs TEX Probable Playing XI

SEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Kyle Mayers, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil

TEX Playing XI

No injury updates

Smit Patel (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Faf du Plessis (c), Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger

SEA vs TEX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Jahangir

S Jahangir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 202 runs in the last seven matches. H Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Hetmyer

S Hetmyer and F du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. F du Plessis is in exceptional form and is smashing runs consistently in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 318 runs in the last eight matches. A Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Ferreira

M Stoinis and D Ferreira are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Ferreira will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 213 runs and taken one wicket in the last seven matches. K Mayers is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmad and A Hosein. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Ahmad is in great form and can take a lot of wickets. He has taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches. G Coetzee is another good bowler for today's match.

SEA vs TEX match captain and vice-captain choices

D Ferreira

D Ferreira is one of the most crucial picks from the Texas Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 213 runs and taken one wicket in the last seven matches of the season.

F du Plessis

F du Plessis is no doubt another good pick from the Texas Super Kings squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 318 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for SEA vs TEX, 28th Match

D Ferreira

F du Plessis

K Mayers

M Stoinis

S Hetmyer

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, S Jahangir

Batters: F du Plessis, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: S Raza, D Ferreira, K Mayers, M Stoinis

Bowlers: N Ahmad, A Hosein, G Coetzee

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Jahangir

Batters: F du Plessis, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: S Raza, D Ferreira, K Mayers, M Stoinis

Bowlers: N Ahmad, A Hosein, G Coetzee, W Salamkheil

