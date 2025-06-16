SEA vs TEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Seattle Orcas (SEA) squaring off against Texas Super Kings (TEX). The Oakland Coliseum in California will host the clash on Tuesday, June 17. Here's all you need to know about the SEA vs TEX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Seattle Orcas lost their last match to Washington Freedom by five wickets. The Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They won their last match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 57 runs.

These two teams have played a total of two head-to-head matches. Both teams have won one match each.

SEA vs TEX Match Details

The 7th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 17 at the Oakland Coliseum in California at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEA vs TEX, 7th Match

Date and Time: 17th June 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, California

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oakland Coliseum in California is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last match played at this venue was between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns, where a total of 370 runs were scored at a total of 14 wickets.

SEA vs TEX Form Guide

SEA - L

TEX - W W

SEA vs TEX Probable Playing XI

SEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

TEX Playing XI

No injury updates

Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Stephen Wiig, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

SEA vs TEX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 99 runs in the last two matches. H Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

D Warner and F du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. D Warner is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 31 runs in the last match. C Savage is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Mitchell

K Mayers and D Mitchell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Mitchell will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. S Raza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Milne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmad and A Milne. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Milne is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches. W Salamkheil is another good bowler for today's match.

SEA vs TEX match captain and vice-captain choices

D Conway

D Conway is one of the most crucial picks from the Texas Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 99 runs in the last two matches.

D Mitchell

D Mitchell is no doubt another good pick from the Texas Super Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 44 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SEA vs TEX, 7th Match

D Warner

D Mitchell

D Conway

K Mayers

H Klaasen

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, D Conway

Batters: F du Plessis, D Warner

All-rounders: S Raza, D Mitchell, K Mayers

Bowlers: N Ahmad, W Salamkheil, O McCoy, A Milne

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, D Conway

Batters: F du Plessis, D Warner, C Savage

All-rounders: S Raza, D Mitchell, K Mayers

Bowlers: N Ahmad, W Salamkheil, A Milne

