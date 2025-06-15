SEA vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Seattle Orcas (SEA) squaring off against Washington Freedom (WAS) at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Sunday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEA vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Seattle Orcas have a very balanced squad with hitters like David Warner and Heinrich Klaasen at the top with the experience of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Sikandar Raza in bowling. Washington Freedom, on the other hand, lost their last match to San Francisco Unicorns by 123 runs.

These two teams have played a total of two head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

SEA vs WAS Match Details

The fourth match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 15 at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEA vs WAS, 4th Match

Date and Time: 15th June 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, California

Pitch Report

The pitch at Oakland Coliseum in California is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between MI New York and Texas Super Kings, where a total of 367 runs were scored at a total of 14 wickets.

SEA vs WAS Form Guide

SEA - Will be playing their first match

WAS - L

SEA vs WAS Probable Playing XI

SEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Steven Taylor, David Warner, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), Sikandar Raza, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Ali Sheikh

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Andries Gous, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Ian Holland, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson

SEA vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Klaasen

H Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Maxwell

D Warner and G Maxwell are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. D Warner is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. A Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Owen

M Owen and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Owen will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 39 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. S Raza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

F Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Netravalkar and F Farooqi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. F Farooqi is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. B Sears is another good bowler for today's match.

SEA vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Owen

M Owen is one of the most crucial picks from Washington Freedom as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 39 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

R Ravindra

R Ravindra is no doubt another good pick from the Washington Freedom squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 42 runs and bowled 2 overs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SEA vs WAS, 4th Match

D Warner

S Raza

H Klaasen

R Ravindra

M Owen

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: G Maxwell, D Warner, A Jones

All-rounders: M Owen, R Ravindra, G Phillips, S Raza, J Edwards, K Mayers

Bowlers: F Farooqi

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: G Maxwell, D Warner

All-rounders: M Owen, R Ravindra, S Raza, J Edwards, K Mayers

Bowlers: F Farooqi, S Netravalkar, B Sears

