SEL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 25

Selangor (SEL) will take on Johor (JOH) in match 25 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Wednesday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SEL vs JOH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report and playing 11s.

Selangor are among the strongest teams in this year's Sukan Malaysia T20 as they have won all of their last three games. Johor, too, had a great start to the season as they have won both of their last two games.

Johor will give it their all to win the match and form a winning streak in the tournament, but Selangor is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SEL vs JOH Match Details

Match 25 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 12.15 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEL vs JOH, Match 25

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 12.15 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kedah and Selangor, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets in 32 overs.

SEL vs JOH Form Guide

SEL - W W W

JOH - W N/R W

SEL vs JOH Probable Playing XI

SEL Playing XI

No major injury updates

Vijay Unni (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Haqqiem, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Hasif, Wan Muhammad (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Zol, Haiqal Khair, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam

JOH Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ammar Uzair Fakri (c & wk), Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Amir Asyraf, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Nur Arif Jumat, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, Shamsul Ikmal, Zulamry Bin, Mohdin, Aiman Nur Hakim, Haziq Haigal Idris

SEL vs JOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Bin (2 matches, 78 runs)

N Bin, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Z Zulkifle (3 matches, 206 runs, 2 wickets)

Z Zulkifle and D Harendra are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Hakimi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

V Unni (3 matches, 14 runs, 5 wickets)

V Unni and S Bin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Zaki is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Aqil (3 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Aqil and H Haiqal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Zahin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SEL vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Zulkifle

Z Zulkifle will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 206 runs and taken two wickets in the last three games.

V Unni

Since the pitch is decent, you can make V Unni the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 14 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches. He looks in good touch and can take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SEL vs JOH, Match 20

M Aqil 3 wickets 131 points V Unni 14 runs and 5 wickets 236 points Z Zulkifle 206 runs and 2 wickets 382 points N Bin 78 runs 112 points D Harendra 100 runs and 1 wicket 183 points

Selangor vs Johor Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Selangor vs Johor Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Uzair, N Bin

Batters: Z Zulkifle, S Hakimi, D Harendra

All-rounders: V Unni, M Zaki, S Bin

Bowlers: M Aqil, H Haiqal, M Zahin

Selangor vs Johor Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Bin

Batters: Z Zulkifle, M Norhaizan, D Harendra

All-rounders: V Unni, M Zaki, S Bin, L Hakimi

Bowlers: M Aqil, H Haiqal, H Khair

