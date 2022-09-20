SEL vs KED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 21

Selangor (SEL) will face Kedah (KED) in the 21st match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 21.

Selangor have had a perfect campaign so far in the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022. They have won both their fixtures and are third in the table with four points.

Meanwhile, Kedah are the table-toppers in Group A. They have won both their fixtures while another game has ended without a result. As a result, they have five points and the highest NRR.

SEL vs KED Match Details, Match 21

The 21st match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 12.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEL vs KED, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 12.15 pm IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SEL vs KED Pitch Report

Matches have seen low-scoring affairs at this venue as bowlers clearly seem to have the upper hand. Batters will have to get their eye in before deciding to play shots. Spinners are expected to be decisive in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this competition)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 88

Average second innings score: 74

SEL vs KED Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Selangor: W-W

Kedah: W-W-NR

SEL vs KED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Selangor Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Selangor Probable Playing 11

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Haqqiem, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Hasif, Wan Muhammad (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Zol, Haiqal Khair, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, and Vijay Unni (c).

Kedah Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kedah Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Irfan Azirulzaimi, Muhammad Nur Izzudin, Arief Yusof, Azri Bin Abdullah, Darwish Bahrain, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Muhammad Akram Malik, Muhammad Isma Hazeeq Bin Ismail, Putera Danial Isma Bin Ishak, Syahir Syamael Shaari, and Adam Maliki Ismail.

SEL vs KED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

W Muhammad (2 matches, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 110.00)

W Muhammad hasn’t been in the best of form lately. He has made just 11 runs in two games and will be looking for a big knock.

Top Batter pick

D Harendra Sehar (1 match, 96 runs, Strike Rate: 204.26)

Despite playing just a single match so far, D Harendra Sehar is already the third-highest scorer in the competition. He has amassed 96 runs at a terrific strike rate of over 204.

Top All-rounder pick

V Unni (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.48)

Opposition batters have struggled to play V Unni, who has done a fine job with the ball. He has three wickets from two matches and has an economy rate of 2.48.

Top Bowler pick

A Yusof (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 3.83)

Despite playing just two games, A Yusof is already the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up six wickets from two games at an average of 3.83 and an economy of 3.21.

SEL vs KED match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Zulkifle

Z Zulkifle is the second-highest run-scorer in Malaysia T20. He has made 124 runs in two games at an average of 62 at a fantastic strike rate of over 221. He has also taken two wickets and can prove to be an effective multiplier pick for your SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Malik

A Malik has also scalped six wickets in two games and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker. He has bowled at an average of 3.83.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Yusof 6 wickets 283 points Z Zulkifle 124 runs and 2 wickets 260 points A Malik 6 wickets 226 points V Unni 3 wickets 145 points D Harendra Sehar 96 runs 136 points

SEL vs KED match expert tips

Z Zulkifle has been in astounding form and he has hardly put a foot wrong. He can be a great multiplier pick for your SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SEL vs KED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head to Head League

SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: W Muhammad, M Azirulzaimi

Batters: Z Zulkifle, D Harendra Sehar, M Aiman-Zaquan

All-rounders: A Malik, V Unni, F Asri

Bowlers: A Yusof, K Kumar Ananthan, M Aqil Akmal Zol

SEL vs KED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

SEL vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: W Muhammad, M Azirulzaimi

Batters: Z Zulkifle, D Harendra Sehar, M Aiman-Zaquan, M Aras-Azmi

All-rounders: A Malik, V Unni

Bowlers: A Yusof, K Kumar Ananthan, M Aqil Akmal Zol

