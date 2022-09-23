SEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Semi Final 1

Selangor (SEL) will take on Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) in semi-final 1 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Friday, September 23, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SEL vs WIP Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and playing 11s.

Selangor are among the strongest teams in this year's Sukan Malaysia T20 as they have won all of their last four games. Wilayah Persekutuan, too, have performed consistently well in the tournament. So far, they have won four of their last five games.

Wilayah Persekutuan will give it their all to win the match and make a place in the Finals, but Selangor are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter and reach the final.

SEL vs WIP Match Details

The semi-final 1 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 23 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEL vs WIP, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Johor and Selangor, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets in 32 overs.

SEL vs WIP Form Guide

SEL - W W W W

WIP - W W L W W

SEL vs WIP Probable Playing XI

SEL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Vijay Unni (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Haqqiem, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Hasif, Wan Muhammad (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Zol, Haiqal Khair, and Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam.

WIP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Virandeep Singh (c), Ahmad Arif Salman, Areean Zaharin, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (wk), and Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah.

SEL vs WIP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Haqqiem (4 matches, 86 runs)

A Haqqiem, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Z Zulkifle (4 matches, 224 runs, 2 wickets)

Z Zulkifle and S Surendran are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

V Singh (5 matches, 265 runs, 10 wickets)

V Unni and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. X Thuraiappah is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Aqil (4 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Aqil and S Hettige. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Khair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SEL vs WIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Zulkifle

Z Zulkifle will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already smashed 224 runs and taken two wickets in the last four games.

V Singh

Since the pitch is decent, you can make V Singh the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 265 runs and picked up 10 wickets in the last five matches. He looks in good touch and can take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SEL vs WIP, Semi-Final 1

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Aqil 4 wickets 171 points V Unni 35 runs and 6 wickets 307 points V Singh 265 runs and 10 wickets 758 points Z Zulkifle 224 runs and 2 wickets 420 points S Surendran 68 runs and 9 wickets 366 points

Selangor vs Wilayah Persekutuan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Selangor vs Wilayah Persekutuan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Selangor vs Wilayah Persekutuan Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Haqqiem, S Karthik

Batters: Z Zulkifle, S Surendran, S Malik

All-rounders: V Unni, V Singh, X Thuraiappah

Bowlers: M Aqil, H Khair, S Hettige

Selangor vs Wilayah Persekutuan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Selangor vs Wilayah Persekutuan Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Haqqiem

Batters: Z Zulkifle, S Surendran, S Malik, D Harendra

All-rounders: V Unni, V Singh, X Thuraiappah

Bowlers: K Kumar, H Khair, S Hettige

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far