SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket Match - July 31st, 2023

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) and the MI New York (MINY) will take on each other in the final of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023 on Monday, July 31. Grand Prairie Stadium at Dallas will host the much-anticipated contest between the star-studded teams.

Both sides are coming off significant wins and will be looking forward to a thriller. On that note, we are looking at the 3 players who could be good pick as captain or vice-captain for TSK vs MINY Dream11 prediction.

# 1 Nicholas Pooran (MINY) - 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran led MI New York in last two matches and won both those games to make it to the final of the MLC 2023. He is the current highest run-scorer of the tournament with 251 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 141.80.

Pooran's contribution with the bat will be important for his team in the grand finale. As a T20 specialist, Nicholas Pooran is a good pick captain or vice-captain for SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction.

# 2 Trent Boult (MINY) - 9 Credits

Trent Boult has been outstanding in the ongoing MLC 2023 so far. He is the highest wicket taker in the tournament at present with 19 wickets from six matches at an average of 10.21.

Boult is coming off his third four-wicket haul of the league as he picked up four wickets in the last match, conceding 24 runs in his four overs.

Trent Boult will be a one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction.

# 3 Henrich Klassen (SEO) - 8.5 Credits

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a brilliant 110* off 44 deliveries against the MI New York. He would be facing the same team in the final of the MLC 2023 and would like to continue with the momentum.

Klaasen has already scored 231 runs in six matches so far at a strike rate of 206.25. Henrich Klassen is one of the top pics as captain or vice-captain for the SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction.

