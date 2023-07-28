SEO vs TSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket Match - July 28, 2023

Seattle Orcas (SEO) and Texas Super Kings (TSK) take on each other in Qualifier 1 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Friday, July 28, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Both teams are coming off wins and have momentum ahead of the game. The two top sides of the tournament are expected to produce nail-biter. The Orcas have had a better campaign compared to the Super Kings, who are winless in two games.

On that note, here are the three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your SEO vs TSK Dream11 team:

#3 Nauman Anwar (SEO) - 7.5 Credits

Nauman Anwar has accumulated 180 runs in five games in the ongoing MLC 2023.

He scored his first half-century of the season in the last game against MI New York (51 off 30). He's one of the top run scorers of the tournament at present, and his form at the top will be a key factor for his side.

Anwar is a good pick as captain or vice-captain of your SEO vs TSK Dream11 team.

#2 Devon Conway (TSK) - 9 Credits

Devon Conway (Image Credit:- The Times of India)

Devon Conway had a memorable Indian Premier League campaign, and he has continued his good run in the ongoing league, too.

He started with 55 off 37 against Los Angeles Knight Riders. In the last game, the left-hander contributed a 30-run knock against San Francisco Unicorns. Conway could be a perfect choice as captain or vice-captain of your SEO vs TSK Dream11 team.

#1 Henrich Klassen (SEO) - 8.5 Credits

Heinrich Klaasen (Image Credit:- Jansatta)

Heinrich Klaasen is coming off a brilliant ton against MI New York. He smashed an unbeaten 110 off 44 to win a thriller for the Orcas.

He has been in tremendous form, so the team will look up to him for more such contributions. That makes Klaasen one of the top picks as captain or vice-captain of your SEO vs TSK Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's SEO vs TSK Dream11 Contest? Devon Conway Henrich Klassen 0 votes