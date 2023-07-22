SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will see Seattle Orcas (SEO) squaring off against Texas Super Kings (TSK) at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Seattle Orcas have won both of their last two matches. Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. Texas Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but Seattle Orcas are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SEO vs TSK Match Details

The 10th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 22 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEO vs TSK, Match 10

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The pitch at Church Street Park in Morrisville looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders Inn, where a total of 352 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SEO vs TSK Form Guide

SEO - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

TSK - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SEO vs TSK Probable Playing XI

SEO Playing XI

No injury updates

Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shimron Hetmyer, S Jayasuriya, WD Parnell (c), SS Ranjane, IM Wasim, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, Cameron Gannon, AJ Tye

TSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Milind Kumar, Devon Conway (wk), C Chetty, DA Miller, F du Plessis (c), CAH Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, DJ Bravo, DR Sams, Mitchell Santner, J Theron

SEO vs TSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Q De Kock is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Du Plessis

S Hetmyer and F Du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Miller played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Bravo

D Bravo and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Sams is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Tye

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tye and C Gannon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Parnell is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SEO vs TSK match captain and vice-captain choices

D Conway

D Conway will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent T20 matches, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 129 runs in the last three matches.

F Du Plessis

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Du Plessis the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent T20 matches. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made 22 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SEO vs TSK, Match 10

I Wasim

Q De Kock

D Conway

D Bravo

F Du Plessis

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it is advisable to pick at least three top-order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, H Klassen, D Conway

Batters: F Du Plessis, S Hetmyer, D Miller

All-rounders: D Bravo, I Wasim, D Sams, M Santner

Bowlers: A Tye

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, H Klassen, D Conway

Batters: F Du Plessis

All-rounders: D Bravo, I Wasim, D Sams, M Santner, M Mohsin

Bowlers: A Tye, C Gannon