SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Qualifier

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) will take on the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the Qualifier of the Major League Cricket 2022 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Seattle Orcas have been the best team in this tournament. They won their first four matches and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The Texas Super Kings have also played good cricket. They managed to win three of their five matches and finished in the second spot with a better net run rate than the Washington Freedom.

These two teams will get two chances to make it into the summit clash. The winner here will qualify directly for the final, while the loser will be facing the winner of the Eliminator to make it to the match that matters. A cushion is something both teams will enjoy, but they will try and book the final berth in one go.

SEO vs TSK Match Details

The Qualifier of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 28 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The match will commence at 6.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SEO VS TSK, Qualifier, Major League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday; 6.00 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

SEO vs TSK Probable Playing XIs

SEO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SEO Probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka, Wayne Parnell (c), Imad Wasim, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, and Cameron Gannon.

TSK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TSK Probable Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Cody Chetty, M Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, C Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, and Rusty Theron.

SEO vs TSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Kallasen has been in brilliant batting form. He has an average of 83.8 points per match and also a century in the last match. Despite some other great options in Quinton de Kock and Devon Conway in the category, Klaasen looks like the best choice.

Batter - Nauman Anwar

Nauman Anwar has been pretty consistent with the bat in the tournament. He gives the team a steady start in more or less every game. Anwar looks like a safe pick from the batters category.

All-rounder - Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been in good all-round form recently. He has contributed to the team with both the bat and the ball and hence will be a good choice from the all-rounder category.

Bowler - Mohammad Mohsin

Barring the last two matches, Mohsin has been a regular wicket-taker for the Super Kings in the tournament. He will look to get back to form and make a critical contribution to the team in the all-important match.

SEO vs TSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has been in good form throughout the tournament. Besides, he is coming into this game with a century under his belt in the last match. Klaasen looks like a very safe choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been brilliant with the bat for the Super Kings. He has scored runs in important stages. Bravo will also be bowling in the death overs giving you the chance to maximize the points with wickets towards the end of an innings.

Five Must-Picks for SEO vs TSK, Qualifier

Heinrich Klaasen

Nauman Anwar

Dwayne Bravo

Mohammad Mohsin

Daniel Sams

SEO vs TSK Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good and sporting one. As it is a pressure game, trusting your guts with players with a pedigree will be the best way to go.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier, Head-to-head Team

SEO vs TSK Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Nauman Anwar

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Imad Wasim, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Cameron Gannon, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Mohsin

