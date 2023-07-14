SEO vs WAF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MLC 2023 match – July 15, 2023

Seattle Orcas (SEO) and Washington Freedom (WAF) lock horns in the third game of the MLC tournament on July 14 at 6 am IST at the iconic Grand Prairie Cricket Ground in Texas.

Both teams have star-studded lineups and looking forward to getting off to an electrifying start in the competition. An intense rivalry awaits as both sides jostle to inch ahead in the rankings.

On that note, let's dive in and look at the top three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain in your SEO vs WAF Dream11 game.

#3 Glenn Phillips (WAF) - 8.5 credits

New Zealand vs India - 1st ODI

Phillips is a flamboyant opening batter from New Zealand who has the ability to use the long levers well.

He's an all-format specialist batter who has particularly excelled in white-ball cricket. In T20I, he averages above 30 and has an impressive strike rate of over 144.72 with two hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Phillips should definitely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your SEO vs WAF Dream11 game.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer (SEO) - 9 credits

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The swashbuckling 26-year-old batter from Guyana has the ability to launch big shots.

He has represented West Indies across formats and has played a fair amount of franchise T20 cricket, too. He has scored 3364 runs at a phenomenal average of 26.91, which includes his best score of 100. Moroever, the explosive left-handed batter has 16 half-century scores.

Hetmyer can be devastating with the bat once he gets his eye in. He should most certainly be your go-to man to feature in your SEO vs WAF Dream11 game as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Quinton de Kock (SEO) - 9 credits

Pakistan vs South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa is a very attacking player who has got all the shots in the book to terrorise bowlers. He can play the elegant shots and at the same time up the ante as per the situation. He has amassed over 9000 T20 runs at an impressive average of 32.96.

Moreover, De Kock's strike rate is an impressive 138.44, and he has six centuries and 57 half-centuries. With such great numbers, De Kock should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your SEO vs WAF Dream11 game.

