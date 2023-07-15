SEO vs WAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will see Seattle Orcas (SEO) squaring off against Washington Freedom (WAF) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Saturday, July 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEO vs WAF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. However, Seattle Orcas have various in-form players who have played exceptionally well in the IPL. Hence, they have a higher chance of winning this year's tournament.

SEO vs WAF Match Details

The 3rd match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 15 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEO vs WAF, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th July 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders Inn, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SEO vs WAF Form Guide

SEO - Will be playing their first match

WAF - Will be playing their first match

SEO vs WAF Probable Playing XI

SEO Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron James, Quinton De Kock (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Henrich Klaasen, Angelo Perera, Dwaine Pretorius, Hayden Walsh, Imad Wasim, Wayne Parnell (c), Andrew Tye

WAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Phillipe (wk), Mukthar Ahmed, Moises Henriques (c), Akilesh Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hossein, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda

SEO vs WAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Klaasen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Phillips

S Hetmeyer and G Phillips are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Henriques played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Wasim

M Jansen and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Pretorius is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Nortje

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tye and A Nortje. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Parnell is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SEO vs WAF match captain and vice-captain choices

Q De Kock

Q De Kock will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent T20 matches, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

I Wasim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Wasim as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SEO vs WAF, Match 3

A Nortje

I Wasim

Q De Kock

G Phillips

M Jansen

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it is advisable to pick at least 3 top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock (c), H Klassen

Batters: G Phillips, S Hetmeyer, M Henriques

All-rounders: M Jansen, I Wasim (vc), D Pretorius

Bowlers: A Tye, A Nortje, W Parnell

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock (c), H Klassen, J Philippe (vc)

Batters: G Phillips, S Hetmeyer

All-rounders: M Jansen, I Wasim, D Pretorius

Bowlers: A Tye, A Nortje, A Milne