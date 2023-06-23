SER vs BUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Bulgaria T20I match – June 23, 2023

In the third match of ECN Bulgaria T20I, Serbia is all set to meet Bulgaria. This exciting contest will be played at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Bulgaria's first T20I series of 2023 will begin on June 23, where they are set to host Turkey, Serbia, and Croatia. This exciting quadrangular series will see each team playing each other once. There will be six league matches followed by the Bronze final and the final on June 25. The top two teams will make it to the final while the other two teams will face off for the third place or the Bronze final.

In the final match of Day 1, the hosts Bulgaria will face off against Serbia. Bulgaria met Croatia earlier in the day, while Serbia met Turkey. Since this is the second match for both teams, they will fight hard to finish in the top two.

Here are the top three recommended choices for captain or vice-captain in the SER vs BUL Dream11 prediction.

#3 Mene-Ejegi Ayo (SER) - 8.5 Credits

Mene-Ejegi Ayo is an interesting prospect for Serbia. The all-rounder represented Nigeria before moving to Serbia, where he made his international debut. The 33-year-old has bagged 11 wickets and also has managed to add 106 runs in his 11 T20I appearances so far. Most importantly, his T20I strike rate is around 161.

#2 Adrian Leslie Dunbar (SER) - 7 Credits

Adrian Leslie Dunbar holds the key in the batting line-up of Serbia. The wicket-keeper batter made his international debut for the country in 2019 and in his debut match, he smashed 104*. Dunbar is likely to open the innings for the team in this game.

He has notched up 600 runs in his 17 T20I appearances, with an average of 50 while striking close to 152. He is the perfect pick for captaincy in the SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Match.

#1 Saim Hussain (BUL) - 7.5 Credits

Saim Hussain is the wicket-keeper batter for Bulgaria and usually bats at number three for the team. Hussain has played in 15 T20I matches and he has scored 492 runs. His best, unbeaten 108, came against Malta in 2022.

The wicket-keeper has four half-centuries and a ton in his T20I career. He is the best choice for captaincy in SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SER vs BUL Dream11 contest? Adrian Leslie Dunbar Saim Hussain 0 votes