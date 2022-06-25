SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sofia T20 2022, Match 3

Serbia (SER) will take on Bulgaria (BUL) in the third match of the Sofia T20 2022 on Saturday at the National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Both teams played exceptionally well in the opening match of the tournament, where a total of 454 runs were scored in 40 overs. Serbia batted first in the first match, where they were able to score 225 runs at the loss of six wickets. Bulgaria chased the target in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Serbia will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the series, but Bulgaria are expected to come out on top as they have more quality players.

SER vs BUL Probable Playing XI

SER Playing XI

Robin Vitas (c), Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic, Nicholas Wickberg, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Matija Sarenac, Wintley Burton, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ayo Mene, Matija Sarenac, Vukasin Zimonjic

BUL Playing XI

Kevin Dsouza, Ishan Aravinda, Chris Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Ivaylo Katzarski, Saim Hussain (wk), Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Mukul Kadyan, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Match Details

SER vs BUL, Sofia T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy in Vasil Levski is batting-friendly. The pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SER vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Dunbar, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 70 runs in the last match against Bulgaria.

Batters

K D’souza and W Burton are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Aravinda is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

P Mishra and N Wickberg are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Mishra smashed 53 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against Serbia.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khan and V Zimonjic. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Vinu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SER vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

W Burton (SER)

P Mishra (BUL)

K D'Souza (BUL)

SER vs BUL: Important stats for Dream11 team

P Mishra - 52 runs and 1 wicket

W Burton - 83 runs

K D'Souza - 92 runs

SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sofia T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Dunbar, K D'souza, M Kostic, W Burton, P Mishra, N Wickberg, C Lakov, M Kadyan, A Rehemtulla, A Khan, V Zimonjic

Captain: P Mishra Vice Captain: K D'Souza

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Dunbar, K D'souza, I Aravinda, W Burton, P Mishra, N Wickberg, C Lakov, M Kadyan, A Khan, V Zimonjic, A Rehemtulla

Captain: P Mishra Vice Captain: C Lakov

