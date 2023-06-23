SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECN Bulgaria 2023, Match 3

Serbia (SER) will lock horns with Bulgaria (BUL) in the third match of ECN Bulgaria 2023 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday, June 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

Serbia are coming into this game having played Turkiye in their last game, while Bulgaria will be playing their first game and will be bolstered by the presence of the likes of Sai Hussain, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai, and Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov.

SER vs BUL Match Details

The third game of the ECN Bulgaria T20I will be played on June 23 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SER vs BUL, Match 3, ECN Bulgaria 2023

Date and Time: June 23, 2023; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

SER vs BUL Pitch Report

The track at the National Sports Academy in Sofia is balanced, where the batters will get total value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 5

Average 1st innings score: 192

Average 2nd innings score: 188

SER vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Serbia

No injury updates

Alexander Dizija, Wintley Burton, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic (c), Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nemanja Zimonic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Rahman Ademi, Alister Gajic, Bogdan Dugic

Bulgaria

No injury updates

Sai Hussain (wk), Manan Bashir, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Huzaif Yusuf, Delrick Vinu, Ali Rasool

Today's SER vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Saim Hussain

Saim is a top-quality top-order batter who can contribute crucial runs to his side. He's also been useful behind the stumps, and is a good bet to score more points for your fantasy team. He has scored 492 runs in 15 T20I games.

Top Batter Pick

Alexander Dizija

Alexander Dizija is a fantastic batter who has done well in this format in recent years. He has been outstanding with the bat while also being a part-time bowler. He has scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 115.60 in 10 T20I matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mene-Ejegi Ayo

Mene-Ejegi Ayo has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball in this format. He has scored 106 runs while also being quite effective with his right-arm fast bowling, having already taken 11 wickets in 11 T20I games.

Top Bowler Pick

Ali Gajic

Ali Gajic has been one of the squad's standout bowlers, excelling in death overs for his side in this format, and could be an ideal addition to your SER vs BUL Fantasy team.

SER vs BUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mark Pavlovic

Mark Pavlovic is a technically sound batting all-rounder who has consistently scored runs for his team in this format. He could be an excellent choice for your Dream11 fantasy team as he bats in the top order and is also an experienced off-spin bowler.

Nicholas Johns

Nicholas Johns has played an important role with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 69 runs and has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16 in 15 T20I games. He could have an impact in this match as well, making him an excellent choice for vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Five Must-Picks for SER vs BUL, Match 3

Slobodan Tosic

Vukasin Zimonjic

Hristo Lakov

Bakhtiar Tahiri

Nemanja Zimonic

SER vs BUL Match Expert Tips

The all-rounder and bowlers have had a lot of fun in this tournament so far, and since the pitch is balanced, picking quality all-rounders could be a good idea for your fantasy team heading into the third match.

SER vs BUL Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head-To-Head League

SER vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain, A Dunbar

Batters: D Krasimiro, W Burton, Alexander Dizija

All-rounders: Z Asif, Mark Pavlovic, B Tahiri, M Ayo

Bowlers: A Ahmadhel, M Saranac

SER vs BUL Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

SER vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain, A Dunbar

Batters: D Krasimiro, R Vitas, Alexander Dizija

All-rounders: C Lakov, Mark Pavlovic, B Tahiri, M Ayo

Bowlers: A Ahmadhel, Ali Gajic

