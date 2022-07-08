SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Serbia will host Bulgaria (SER vs BUL) in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played on Friday at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground.

Both sides played four T20Is against each other last month when Serbia toured Bulgaria. Bulgaria won all four matches and sealed the series 4-0 with a thoroughly impressive performance throughout.

Serbia were outplayed in all the games and failed to win even a single match and failed to play to their potential.

Serbia will be keen to redeem themselves this time around and avenge their defeat from the previous series. Bulgaria are confident and will look to continue their dominant run.

SER vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Serbia

Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Adrian Dunbar, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Matthew Kostic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas, Nicholas Jonhs-Wickberg, Nemanja Zimonjic, Slobodan Tosic, Matija Sarenac.

Bulgaria

Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Saim Hussain, Kevin Dsouza, Prakash Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Ivalyo Katzarski, Fayaz Mohammad, Ahsan Khan, Sandeep Nair, Asad Ali Rehemtulla.

Match Details

SER vs BUL, 1st T20I

Date & Time: July 08, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before they can play their shots. Bowlers will look to make early inroads with the new ball.

Today's SER-W vs BUL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Adrian Dunbar is a top wicket-keeper batter from Serbia. In the previous series between the two sides, he scored 284 runs from four matches at an average of 94.66 and a strike rate of 202.85. He is in blistering form and is a key pick for this contest.

Batter

Kevin Dsouza of Bulgaria top-scored for them in the recent series against Serbia. He smashed 197 runs from just three innings at an average of 98.50 and a strike rate of 243.20. Kevin is another explosive batter and a must-pick for your Dream11 side for this match.

All-rounder

Hristo Lakov is a key all-rounder from Bulgaria. He scored 87 runs from three innings in the previous series and has also picked up three wickets. His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him an important inclusion as well.

Bowler

Mukul Kadyan was the leading wicket-taker for Bulgaria with five wickets from four matches in the recent series against Serbia. He is expected to come good with the ball this time around as well.

Five best players to pick in SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Adrian Dunbar (Serbia)

Kevin DSouza (Bulgaria)

Wintley Burton (Serbia)

Hristo Lakov (Bulgaria)

Mukul Kadyan (Bulgaria)

Key stats for SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Adrian Dunbar: 498 runs

Kevin DSouza: 603 runs

Hristo Lakov: 706 runs and 23 wickets

Mukul Kadyan: Seven wickets

SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Saim Hussain, Alexander Dizija, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Hristo Lakov, Mukul Kadyan, Prakash Mishra, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ivaylo Katzarski, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Captain: Hristo Lakov. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Dunbar, Saim Hussain, Ishan de Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Hristo Lakov, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Prakash Mishra, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ahsan Khan, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Captain: Hristo Lakov. Vice-captain: Kevin Dsouza.

