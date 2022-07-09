SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 2nd and 3rd T20I

Serbia and Bulgaria (SER vs BUL) meet in the second and third matches of the T20I series on Saturday at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground in Serbia.

Hosts Serbia avenged their defeat from the previous series as they began with a convincing win in the first T20I. They initially restricted Bulgaria to 152 for the loss of nine wickets. Their batters then chased the target down comfortably in just 18.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Barring Hristo Lakov and Prakash Mishra, none of the other batters could get going for Bulgaria as they put a modest total on the board. The bowlers couldn't do much about it and were run over by Serbia. Bulgaria will now have to win their second game to keep the series alive. Serbia, meanwhile, are a win away from sealing the fate of the series.

SER vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Serbia

Simo Ivetic, Alexander Dizija, Adrian Dunbar, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Matthew Kostic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Mark Pavlovic, Aleska Djorovic, Alister Gajic.

Bulgaria

Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Jacob Albin, Kevin Dsouza, Prakash Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Ivalyo Katzarski, Fayaz Mohammad, Omar Rasool, Tarun Yadav, Delrick Vinu.

Match Details

SER vs BUL, 2nd and 3rd T20I

Date & Time: July 09, 2022; 1:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch appears to be a balanced one. Batters can play their shots but need to spend some time in the middle. The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first and chase the total down.

Today's SER-W vs BUL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Adrian Dunbar is a top wicket-keeper batter from Serbia. He scored 284 runs in the previous series that these two sides played. Dunbar scored 25 runs in the first T20I and is a capable batter. He is a safe pick for this match.

Batter

Alexander Dizija is a top batter from Serbia. He scored two half-centuries the last time these two sides met. Dizija scored 26 runs and got the team off to a decent start while chasing in the first T20I. They will certainly expect him to convert the start into a big score in this contest.

All-rounder

Bulgaria skipper Prakash Mishra led from the front despite their defeat. Courtesy of a blistering 32-ball 55 from him, they got to a fighting total with the bat. He also registered figures of 1/18 from his four overs with the ball. The skipper is expected to lead by example once again and is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Alister Gajic put up a brilliant performance with the ball for Serbia in the first T20I. He picked up three wickets from as many overs and will be another vital inclusion for this match.

Five best players to pick in SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Simo Ivetic (Serbia)

Prakash Mishra (Bulgaria)

Ayo Mene-Ejegi (Serbia)

Hristo Lakov (Bulgaria)

Alister Gajic (Serbia)

Key stats for SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Prakash Mishra: 440 runs and 26 wickets

Ayo Mene-Ejegi: 56 runs and 4 wickets

Hristo Lakov: 754 runs and 24 wickets

Alister Gajic: Three wickets

SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Kevin Dsouza, Ishan de Silva, Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Mark Pavlovic, Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Hristo Lakov.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Kevin Dsouza, Fayaz Mohammad, Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Mukul Kadyan, Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Vukasin Zimonjic.

Captain: Hristo Lakov. Vice-captain: Ayo Mene-Ejegi.

