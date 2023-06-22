SER vs TUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Bulgaria T20I match – June 23, 2023

In the first match of ECN Bulgaria T20I, Serbia is all set to meet Turkey at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Bulgaria will host Turkey, Serbia, and Croatia in their first T20I tournament of the year, which promises to be an exciting one. The quadrangular series will take place from June 23 to June 25. Six league matches will be played followed by the Bronze final and the final on 25th June. The top two teams will feature in the final, while the bottom two teams will play in the Bronze final.

Experienced players like Chris Lakov, Luka Stubbs, Alexander Dizija, and Ali Turkmen will feature in this series and are likely to make a huge impact. For the SER vs TUR Dream11 prediction, here are the top three recommended choices for captain or vice-captain.

#3 Gokhan Alta (TUR) - 8.5 Credits

Gokhan Alta is the current captain of Turkey. The bowling all-rounder has picked up four wickets in his four matches and also, has notched up 56 runs. The 24-year-old holds the key for Turkey in this series. He is a good choice for vice-captain in the SER vs TUR Dream11 Prediction match.

#2 Mene-Ejegi Ayo (SER) - 8.5 Credits

Mene-Ejegi Ayo is an all-rounder. The 33-year-old has picked up 11 wickets and also has notched up 106 runs in his 11 T20I appearances for Serbia. He has a strike rate of 160.60 and an average close to 14. In the T20 World Cup Sub Regional qualifier, he grabbed four wickets against the Isle of Man. Notably, Mene-Ejegi Ayo also represented Nigeria before moving to Serbia.

#1 Adrian Leslie Dunbar (SER) - 7 Credits

Adrian Leslie Dunbar is an aggressive wicket-keeper batter from Serbia. He smashed an unbeaten 104 runs on his debut T20I in 2019. Dunbar usually bats in the top three and has scored 600 runs in his 17 T20I appearances.

He averages 50 and also has a strike rate close to 152 in his T20I career. He is the best choice for captaincy in the SER vs TUR Dream11 Prediction Match.

