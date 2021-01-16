SER vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 17, 2021

Services will lock horns with Vidarbha in a Round IV - Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Both teams have had dismal starts to their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns. Services are placed at the penultimate position in the Elite Group D points table with three losses from as many games and lost their last match against Rajasthan by 6 wickets. Their batsmen have done a good job, but the bowlers were unable to defend decent totals in all three games

Vidarbha, on the other hand, have lost all three games of their games as well, and find themselves at the bottom of the Elite Group D points table. They lost their last match against Madhya Pradesh by 21 runs. Ganesh Satish & co. have struggled with the bat, especially while chasing.

This game guarantees to be an enticing one with both teams searching for the first victory of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Services

Arun Bamal, Anshul Gupta, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma (WK), Navneet Singh, Rajat Paliwal (C), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Sumit Singh, Nakul Harpal Verma (WK), Varun Choudhary, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Raushan Raj, Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Nitin Tanwar and Vikas Yadav.

Vidarbha

Ganesh Satish (C), Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod (WK), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade and Siddhesh Wath.

Predicted Playing-11s

Services

Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (C), Vikas Hathwala, Nakul Sharma (WK), Diwesh Pathania, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Yadav, Varun Choudhary, Pulkit Narang

Vidarbha

Jitesh Sharma (WK), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish (C), Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Karnewar, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare.

Match Details

Match: Services vs Vidarbha

Date: 17th January 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is a balanced one that has assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen have enjoyed batting in the first half while the bowlers have been more successful towards the end of games.

The last five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played at this venue were won by the teams batting first, so the captain who wins the toss would like to invite the opponents to bowl. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

SER vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhade, Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Diwesh Pathania, Mohit Kumar.

Captain: Darshan Nalkande. Vice-Captain: Diwesh Pathania.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Siddhesh Wath, Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Diwesh Pathania, Mohit Kumar, Varun Choudhary.

Captain: Ganesh Satish. Vice-Captain: Darshan Nalkande.