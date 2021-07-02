SES vs CES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 3rd, 2021

The South East Stars are set to face the Central Sparks at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Saturday in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. The Stars eased past the Lightning in their first game, while the Sparks suffered a loss against the Southern Vipers.

The Stars were ruthless against the Lightning as all-round performances helped them get their first win. The Sparks, on the other hand, need to get their combination right ahead of their clash against the Stars.

On that note, let’s look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the match between South East Stars and Central Sparks

#3 Evelyn Jones

Central Sparks v Northern Diamonds - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy

Left-handed batter Evelyn Jones leads the Sparks in the domestic circuit. She didn’t have the best of starts to the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup as she got out for two against the Vipers. Jones will be looking to score heavily in the upcoming matches.

Jones churned out useful scores in the group stage of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She has scored 55 and an unbeaten 100 in the last two games of the tournament. Jones' confidence will be high and she is too good a player to stay quiet for long.

#2 Emily Arlott

Emily Arlott is a right-arm, medium-paced bowler and she represents the Sparks in the domestic circuit. The speedster impressed everyone with her all-round performance in the Sparks’ first game of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup against the Vipers.

Arlott was the second-highest scorer for her side with 22 as the Sparks were bundled out for 83. Thereafter, she picked up the wicket of Vipers’ opener Georgia Adams. The seamer bowled two overs, giving away 13 runs and picking up a wicket.

Arlott picked up a fifer in her side’s last game of the group stage in the 50-over domestic competition. She will be eager to play a key role in her side’s next match.

#1 Bryony Smith

South East Stars Squad Photocall & Training

Bryony Smith is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler and she represents the Stars in the domestic circuit. She played an important role in her side’s win against the Lightning in the first match of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Bryony starred with the ball as she picked up four wickets in 3.1 overs, giving away 15 runs. She helped her side bowl the Lightning out for 107. Opening the batting in the run-chase, Bryony took the Stars off to a flying start, smashing 30 off just 14 balls.

Bryony’s innings comprised four fours and two maximums. She is expected to be a key member of the Stars in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee