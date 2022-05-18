SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 6

The South East Stars will lock horns with Central Sparks in the Group B fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford on Wednesday.

The South East Stars will be very happy with their performance in the last match where they registered a convincing six-wicket victory over the Sunrisers. They are currently placed at the top of the Group B points table.

The Central Sparks, on the other hand, also won their opening match against the Western Storm by 20 runs and are currently placed just below their opponent in the points table.

SES vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

SES XI

Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli (WK), Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie White, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Kalea Moore, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory.

CES XI

Evelyn Jones (C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, D Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker.

Match Details

SES vs CES, Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford has been much more favorable to the batters compared to bowlers. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes a little difficult to bat on in the second half.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the only Women's ODI played at the venue being 208 runs.

Today’s SES vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones: Jones was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match where she scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 118.18. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Aylish Cranstone: Cranstone is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team in this upcoming match. She scored an unbeaten half-century (56) in the last match.

Ami Campbell: In the last match against Western Storm, Campbell scored 30 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 176.47.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith: Smith scored 14 runs and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.66 in the last game. She could prove to be a great multiplier choice in today's contest.

Grace Potts: Potts can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. She scalped a wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

Issy Wong: Wong will lead the bowling attack for Central Sparks in this upcoming fixture. She scalped two wickets while scoring five runs in the last match.

Freya Davies: Davies is a genuine wicket-taker who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Amy Jones (CES) - 90 points

Aylish Cranstone (SES) - 85 points

Abbey Freeborn (CES) - 67 points

Issy Wong (CES) - 62 points

Bryony Smith (SES) - 49 points

Important Stats for SES vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Aylish Cranstone: 56 runs in 1 match; SR - 121.73

Amy Jones: 52 runs in 1 match; SR - 118.18

Abbey Freeborn: 52 runs in 1 match; SR - 108.33

Issy Wong: 5 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 83.33 and ER - 7.00

Bryony Smith: 14 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 93.33 and ER - 5.66

SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today

SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Abbey Freeborn, Evelyn Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Ami Campbell, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Issy Wong.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Ami Campbell, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Potts, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Issy Wong, Hannah L Baker.

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards. Vice-captain: Issy Wong.

