SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Match 21

South East Stars (SES) will take on the Central Sparks (CES) in match 22 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 on Sunday at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SES vs CES Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

The South East Stars are among the strongest teams in this year's English Women's One Day Trophy and have won three of their last five games. The Central Sparks, on the other hand, have won one of their last five games.

The Central Sparks will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the South East Stars are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SES vs CES Match Details

Match 22 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 will be played on Sunday, September 11 at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SES vs CES, match 22

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

SES vs CES Form Guide

SES - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

CES - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

SES vs CES Probable Playing XI

SES Playing XI

Chloe Brewer, Kirstie White, Kira Chathli (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards (c), Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Lauren Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory

CES Playing XI

Eve Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Ami Campbell, Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker

SES vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Freeborn (4 matches, 162 runs)

A Freeborn, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will also earn additional points from catches. She smashed 72 runs in the last match against the Thunder.

Batters

E Jones (4 matches, 200 runs)

E Jones and P Franklin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Brewer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Davidson (2 matches, 92 runs, 7 wickets)

A Davidson and R Fackrell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Davidson smashed 50 runs and took four wickets in the last match against the Western Storm.

Bowlers

G Potts (4 matches, 15 runs, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Potts and L Smith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Arlott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SES vs CES match captain and vice-captain choices

A Davidson

A Davidson will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of four overs, making her the safest option for the captaincy. She has already scored 92 runs and taken seven wickets in the last two matches.

E Jones

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make E Jones the captain of the grand league teams. She has already scored 200 runs in the last four matches. She looks to be in a good touch and could play a big innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SES vs CES, match 22

G Potts 15 runs and 7 wickets 242 points E Jones 200 runs 284 points A Freeborn 162 runs 230 points A Davidson 97 runs and 7 wickets 316 points L Smith 93 runs and 2 wickets 188 points

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl both in start and death overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn

Batters: C Brewer, P Franklin, E Jones

All-rounders: A Davidson, B Smith

Bowlers: E Gray, L Smith, E Arlott, A Stonehouse, G Potts

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn

Batters: C Brewer, P Franklin, E Jones, A Campbell

All-rounders: A Davidson, B Smith

Bowlers: L Smith, E Arlott, A Stonehouse, G Potts

