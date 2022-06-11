SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Match

The South East Stars will lock horns with Central Sparks in the English Women's T20 Cup 2022 playoff match at the County Ground in Northampton on Saturday.

The South East Stars performed admirably in the group stage, finishing first in Group A. Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, and Kalea Moore have made good contributions so far and managed to get their team into the playoffs despite not having a big name in their squad.

The Central Sparks, on the other hand, also had a decent group stage campaign, finishing second behind SES in Group A.

A thrilling game awaits us at Northampton on Saturday, with a place in the final at stake.

SES vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

SES XI

Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Kirstie White, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse

CES XI

Evelyn Jones (c), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (wk), Abbey Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell, Gwenan Davies

Match Details

SES vs CES, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match Play-off

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton, England

Pitch Report

The pitch at Northampton's County Ground has been much more favorable to batters than bowlers. However, as the game progresses, the wicket slows and the spinners come into play. Anything over 170 runs could be considered a par score at the venue.

Today’s SES vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones: She is a world-class wicket-keeper batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She currently leads the highest run chart with 245 runs at an impressive average of 40.83 in six games. Jones could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batter

Aylish Cranstone: Cranstone is a very talented opener batter who consistently scores at the top of the order for her team. She has scored 235 runs at an excellent average of 78.33 in six games and is currently ranked second on the season's most-run getter chart.

All-rounder

Bryony Smith: She has been one of her team's most consistent performers with the bat and the ball. Smith has scored 149 runs and taken seven wickets at an average of 18.85 in six games. She could be an excellent multiplier pick for today's contest.

Bowler

Kalea Moore: She has emerged as a top all-rounder for her team, excelling with both the ball and the bat. She has taken six wickets at an average of 8.00 and scored 99 runs in six games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Issy Wong (CES) - 295 points

Kira Chathli (SES) - 156 points

Abbey Freeborn (CES) - 189 points

Phoebe Franklin (SES) - 109 points

Ami Campbell (CES) - 109 points

Key stats for SES vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Evelyn Jones – 178 runs in six games; batting average: 29.66

Sarah Glenn - Eight wickets in six games; bowling average: 15.37

Grace Potts – Nine wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.00

Hannah L Baker - Seven wickets in six games; bowling average: 17.57

Kalea Moore - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 8.00

SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women’s T20 Cup 2022)

SES vs CES Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Evelyn Jones, Emma Jones, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey, Kalea Moore, Sarah Glenn, Hannah Baker

Captain: Bryony Smith | Vice-captain: Amy Jones

SES vs CES Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Evelyn Jones, Emma Jones, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Alice Capsey, Kalea Moore, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott

Captain: Amy Jones | Vice-captain: Bryony Smith

