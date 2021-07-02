SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Women’s Regional T20 Cup - July 3, 2021

The South East Stars and Central Sparks will square off in the sixth match of Women’s Regional T20 Cup at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Saturday.

The South East Stars topped the Group A charts after defeating the Lightning by six wickets in their previous encounter. Skipper Bryony Smith was exceptional with her all-round performance in the season opener. She opened the batting and scored a quickfire 14-ball 30-run knock. With the ball, Smith picked up four wickets. The Stars would love to continue their winning performance.

Meanwhile, the Central Sparks occupy third spot in the points table in Group A after losing to the Southern Vipers by eight wickets. Marie Kelly’s performance was the silver lining in an otherwise poor batting effort from the Sparks. However, they will aim to turn the tables on the Stars to bag a crucial win.

Squads to choose from

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse

Central Sparks

Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Steph Butler, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davies, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Hill, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Probable Playing XIs

South East Stars

Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Susie Rowe, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (c), Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Gwen Davies, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Chloe Hill (wk), Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker

Match Details

Match: South East Stars vs Central Sparks, Match 6

Date and Time (IST): 3rd July, 7:00 PM

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch report

A total of 25 out of 40 T20 matches resulted in scores above 170 at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Teams batting first would love to put up runs on this wicket as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

The second half of the match will see more spin, so teams will look to bat first on this track.

Women’s Regional T20 Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SES vs CES)

SES vs CES Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chloe Hill, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott, Kalea Moore, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Davies, Issy Wong

Captain: Bryony Smith Vice-captain: Emily Arlott

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kira Chathli, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Eve Jones, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Emily Arlott, Kalea Moore, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Davies, Issy Wong

Captain: Marie Kelly Vice-captain: Alexa Stonehouse

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee