SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Women’s Regional T20 Final

South East Stars will take on Northern Diamonds in the final of the English Women’s Regional T20 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

South East Stars qualified directly for the final after finishing atop Group A with five wins and a loss. Northern Diamonds, meanwhile, defeated Southern Vipers by 18 runs in the semi-final to book their spot in the final.

SES vs NOD Probable Playing 11s

SES XI

Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant (c) Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory.

NOD XI

Bess Heath (wk), Leah Dobson, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Jenny Gunn, Rachel Hopkins, Alex MacDonald, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith.

Match Details

Match: SES vs NOD, English Women’s Regional T20 Final.

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. Spinners could also prove to be key, though.

Today’s SES vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Chathli could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

A Macdonald has been in good form lately. She is reliable, and can also play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

B Smith is an excellent all-round performer, and will be a fabulous captaincy choice for the SES vs NOD Dream11 fantasy side.

Meanwhile, J Gunn has also been on fire lately. She can change the course of match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

L Smith is Northern Diamond’s best bowler. She will be expected to trouble the batsmen more in this game.

Five best players to pick in SES vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

B Smith (SES) – 593 points.

J Gunn (NOD) – 538 points.

L Smith (NOD) – 428 points.

K Levick (NOD) – 307 points.

A Macdonald (NOD) – 296 points.

Key stats for SES vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

B Smith: 125 runs and 13 wickets.

J Gunn: 75 runs and 13 wickets.

L Smith: 9 wickets.

K Levick: 8 wickets.

A Macdonald: 28 runs and 7 wickets.

SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Today

SES vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - T20 Series 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Chathli, A Macdonald, H Armitage, A Cranstone, B Smith, J Gunn, A Davidson-Richards, L Smith, K Levick, D Gregory, K Moore.

Captain: B Smith. Vice-Captain: J Gunn.

SES vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Chathli, A Macdonald, H Armitage, A Cranstone, B Smith, J Gunn, A Davidson-Richards, A Capsey, L Smith, K Levick, D Gregory.

Captain: L Smith. Vice-Captain: A Macdonald.

Edited by Bhargav