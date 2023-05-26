SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 10

The 10th match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will see the South East Stars (SES) square off against the Northern Diamons (NOD) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The South East Stars have already played three matches in the tournament. They haven't had an ideal start, losing two of their three matches. They are currently fifth in the points table. The Stars will be looking to win this match to mark the return of their team to this campaign.

The Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, have had a good start to the tournament with a win in both of their opening matches. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table with a win in this match.

SES vs NOD Match Details

The 10th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will be played on May 26 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will commence at 6.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SES vs NOD, Match 10, Charlotte Edwards Cup

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, Friday; 6.15 pm IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southhampton

SES vs NOD Probable Playing XIs

SES Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SES Probable Playing XI

K Chathli, A Cranstone, Alice Capsey, P Scholfield, P Franklin, B Smith, A Davidson-Richards, T Farrant, F Davies, D Gregory, and C Cooper.

NOD Team/ Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOD Probable Playing XI

Lauren Winfield, B Heath, S Kalis, L Dobson, G Hall, Chloe Tryon, H Armitage, A Glen, K Fraser, K Levick, and L Scott.

SES vs NOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield

Lauren Winfield looked in brilliant touch in the first match of the tournament. Although she failed to carry on with the form in the next match, Winfield still looks like the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

G Hall

Grace Hall is yet to contribute with the bat in the tournament. But she has done a good job with the ball so far. Her all-round ability makes him a good choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

B Smith

B Smith has contributed with either the bat or the ball for her team in the tournament. She can pick up points in either innings of the match and that makes her a crucial pick.

Bowler

K Levick

K Levock has had a good start to the tournament so far. She is yet to do something remarkable but looks like a decent choice for the match.

SES vs NOD match captain and vice-captain choices

Bryony Smith

Bryony Smith has been good with both the bat and the ball so far in the tournament. She can pick up points in either innings of the match and that makes her a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Phoebe Franklin

Phoebe Franklin has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. She is making valuable contributions with both the trades and that makes her a great captain or vice-captain pick for the match.

Five Must-Picks for SES vs NOD, Match 5

Lauren Winfield

Grace Hall

Phoebe Franklin

Byrony Smith

P Scholfield

SES vs NOD Match Expert Tips

The pitch in Southhampton is likely to favor the bowlers in the initial stages. But batters who can weather the first few deliveries will get runs on this wicket. So, new ball bowlers and middle-order batters might be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketekeepers: Lauren Winfield, K Chathli

Batters: L Dobson, G Hall

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, P Scholfield, Byrony Smith, H Armitage, Phoebe Franklin

Bowlers: K Levick, L Scott

SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

