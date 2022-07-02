SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022, Match 2

The South East Stars (SES) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in the second match of the English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022 at Woodbridge Road in Guildford on Saturday, July 1.

The South East Stars had an inconsistent English Women’s One Day Trophy campaign in 2021, returning with three wins and four losses as they finished fifth. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, finished rock-bottom after losing seven games in a row.

SES vs SUN Probable Playing 11 today

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Kirstie White, Alexa Stonehouse, Kira Chathli (wk), Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory.

Sunrisers: Scarlett Hughes, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (wk), Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

SES vs SUN, Match 2, English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 2nd 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Pitch Report

The track at Woodbridge Road in Guildford is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s SES vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amara Carr can effectively contribute with the bat and is good behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Aylish Cranstone, who has been in top form, amassed 235 runs in seven innings in the Charlotte Edwards Trophy 2022.

All-rounder

Bryony Smith can make a big all-round impact. She scored 252 runs and picked up 12 wickets in the English Women’s One Day Trophy last year.

Bowler

Mady Villiers can bowl economical spells in addition to consistently taking wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith (SES)

Alice Capsey (SES)

Naomi Dattani (SUN)

Mady Villers (SUN)

Aylish Cranstone (SES)

SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Sunrisers - English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Katherine Speed, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Abtaha Maqsood, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Sunrisers - English Women’s One Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Florence Miller, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore.

Captain: Aylish Cranstone. Vice-captain: Mady Villiers.

